A US Navy officer approaching a suspected pirated vessel near Somalia
Foreign navies have been fighting piracy and other attacks on ships in the Gulf of Aden for yearsImage: Jonathan William Mitchell/US Navy/IMAGO
ConflictsYemen

'Shots fired' at vessel off Yemen: UK authorities

54 minutes ago

A ship was attacked by gunmen on three boats, British maritime authorities said. It's the latest vessel to come under attack in waters off Yemen after more than eight years of civil war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qetq

A ship has come under attack off the coast of Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday.

The body, which operates under the British Royal Navy to protect global shipping routes, said there were "shots fired at [the] vessel."

It said the attack was launched from three boats that each had three-to-four people on board, but did not provide further details.

Ships threatened in Gulf of Aden

The incident occurred near the Yemeni town of Nishtun.

It lies at the eastern extreme of the Gulf of Aden — a crucial global trade route that connects Europe with Africa, the Middle East and Asia via the Suez Canal.

Ships have been attacked in the Gulf of Aden in recent years due to the war in Yemen. Prior to that, attacks by Somali pirates were also more frequent.

In December 2020, an attack on a cargo ship near Nishtun made international headlines. 

zc/msh (AFP, Retuers, AP)

