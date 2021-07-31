Visit the new DW website

Piracy

Product and online piracy have reached unprecedented levels globally. The digitalized online world in particular has opened the door to greater acts of piracy.

Entrepreneurs and companies have been losing vast sums. New approaches are required to adapt to changes in the supply chain. This page collates recent DW content on the subject.

This Jan. 2, 2016 photo shows the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street off Cape Town, South Africa. The oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, authorities said Friday, July 30, 2021, as details about the incident remained few. (Johan Victor via AP)

Israel blames Iran for oil tanker attack 31.07.2021

The Liberian-flagged ship was located off the coast of the Gulf country when the attack happened. The ship is managed by a firm belonging to an Israeli businessman, with Israel blaming Iran for the attack.
Nigerian special forces sail to intercept pirates during a joint exercise between Nigerian and Moroccan naval personels as part of Obangame Express, a multinational maritime exercise involving 33 countries off the coast of Lagos on March 20, 2019. - Thirty-three countries are participating in Obangame Express, a multinational maritime exercise sponsored by the United States Africa Command to test multinational maritime forces in a broad range of operations to increase capability and capacity to respond, check piracy, illicit trafficking, and other maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Why is piracy increasing on the Gulf of Guinea? 21.02.2021

Nowhere on Earth do pirates strike more often than the Gulf of Guinea, where more than 130 sailors were taken hostage last year. The area is more dangerous than the Somali coast. The EU wants to do something about it.
DJIBOUTI - JUNE 24: A cargo ship travels in the Gulf of Aden on June 24, 2010 near the coast of Djibouti Town, Djibouti. The Gulf of Aden and waters off the Somali coast are a hotbed for pirates who have hijacked dozens of ships in recent years. The european Union and other nations have responded with the international ATALANTA anti-pirate campaign, which includes warships and aircraft that now patrol the waters and escort ships. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

West Africa: Pirates launch deadly attack on Turkish ship off Nigeria 24.01.2021

The Gulf of Guinea, where the attack took place, is considered the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy. One crew member was killed and 15 others were taken hostage after a struggle on board.
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

YouTube not obliged to release traceable details of users in Germany, court rules 10.12.2020

YouTube does not have to divulge exact details of users who illegally upload movies under pseudonyms. A German company had sought the email and IP addresses and telephone numbers to trace three users.

Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Black Sea in the bay of Sevastopol. Keine Weitergabe an Drittverwerter.

Russian navy to join NATO countries in drills for first time in decade 10.12.2020

Russia will take part in international anti-piracy military drills. It will be the first time its ships have undertaken drills with multiple NATO countries since 2011.
04.12.2008 epa01572427 Handout photo by the French Navy taken at sea, 04 December 2008, that shows a member of the French EPE, an embedded protection team, observing through binoculars at dusk from the luxury cruise ship le Ponant the Frigate Jean de Vienne and her Lynx helicopter, as she convoys merchant ships near the coast of Somalia, where numerous acts of piracy pose a constant danger to maritime traffic. To combat piracy off the coast of Somalia it has been launched the first EU naval military operation, Operation Atalante. Its mandate is to protect vessels chartered by the World Food Program which are delivering food aid to displaced Somalis, to protect merchant ships sailing in the area where it is deployed, to monitor the areas off the coast of Somalia at risk for maritime activities, and to take the necessary measures to deter and prevent acts of piracy and armed robbery off these coasts. The latter includes the use of all necessary force. initially under the command of Rear Admiral Phil Jones. At |

Somali pirates hijack Panama-flagged ship 20.08.2020

The ship was on its way from the United Arab Emirates to Mogadishu port when it was attacked. Although piracy has decreased in recent years, Somalia's waters are considered extremely dangerous.
3M N95 particulate filtering face mask are seen at a store in East Palo Alto, California, United States on January 26, 2020. There are now 8,235 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 171 death and 143 recovered. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

US firm denies German 'piracy' claims over vanished face masks 04.04.2020

The US company at the center of allegations that thousands of face masks destined for Germany were confiscated has denied the accusations. The global lack of protective gear has sparked a flurry of similar incidents.
Nigerian special forces sail to intercept pirates during a joint exercise between Nigerian and Moroccan naval personels as part of Obangame Express, a multinational maritime exercise involving 33 countries off the coast of Lagos on March 20, 2019. - Thirty-three countries are participating in Obangame Express, a multinational maritime exercise sponsored by the United States Africa Command to test multinational maritime forces in a broad range of operations to increase capability and capacity to respond, check piracy, illicit trafficking, and other maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Who will help solve Africa's piracy problem in the Gulf of Guinea? 14.02.2020

Maritime piracy has increased off the west coast of Africa, in the Gulf of Guinea, despite preventative measures. The issues lie on land rather than at sea. Is it time for the international community to intervene?

Oil tankers sail the Maracaibo Lake in Maracaibo, Venezuela on March 15 , 2019. - Production cutbacks by OPEC nations are building a supply cushion that could be called upon to mitigate a possible supply shock from an abrupt drop in crisis-hit Venezuela's output, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday. (Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)

Eight sailors abducted from Greek oil tanker 31.12.2019

A Greek-registered tanker has been attacked by armed men close to a port in Cameroon. Eight people were taken hostage and one person was injured during the strike.
The Governor of Nairobi, Mike Sonko(C), who has been arrested for alleged economic crimes arrives with handcuffs at the Wilson airport in Nairobi, Kenya, on December 6 ,2019. - Sonko and other county officials are accused by public prosecutor Noordin Haji of having benefitted from irregular procurement and payments of $3.5 million. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air – 09 December 2019 09.12.2019

Nairobi governor denies graft charges +++ South Sudan's speaker resigns over corruption scandal +++ Nigeria intensifies fight against piracy +++ Psychiatrist condemns abuse of mental patients in Nigeria
ARCHIV 2018 *** A Greek oil tanker Elka Aristotle is seen in Pireas, Greece May 17, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Orfeas Tsatsos/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Pirates attack Greek oil tanker off Togo 04.11.2019

Pirates boarded the Greek oil tanker Elka Aristotle early on Monday morning and seized four hostages. Greek authorities are monitoring the incident.
Description: Indian maritime security personnel Source: Ocean Marine Security Consultant

Indian veterans back in dangerous waters to fight pirates 18.07.2019

Maritime security firms are increasingly turning to India and other Asian countries to hire lower-paid security guards. For some armed forces veterans, it's a lucrative way to return to civilian life.
ARCHIV 2017 +++ AT SEA, AT SEA - FEBRUARY 18: Refugees and migrants sit on the deck of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue vessel Golfo Azzurro after being rescued off Libyan coast north of Sabratha, Libya on February 18, 2017 at Sea. 466 migrants have been rescued in high seas since yesterday evening by the Italian Coast Guard and the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue vessel Golfo Azzurro as they continue to search for more boats. Proactiva Open Arms are a Spanish charity based out of Malta who provide search and rescue assistance to refugees and migrants in distress at sea. They patrol the SAR and Rescue Zone off the coast of Libya running rescue missions for the hundreds of migrants who continue to make the perilous journey across the Mediterranean in the hope of reaching the European mainland. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Africalink on Air - 28 March 2019 28.03.2019

Five arrested after Maltese military seizes a ship hijacked by migrants but was it an act of piracy or desperation?+++ South Africa sends sniffer dogs and helicopters to cyclone hit Chimanimani district in Zimbabwe to help search more than 300 people who may have been buried alive in mudslides+++ British Prime minister Theresa May seeks a third vote in Brexit crisis
26.06.2018, Sachsen, Dresden: ILLUSTRATION - Das Logo des Video-Portals YouTube wird auf dem Display eines Smartphones angezeigt. Im Hintergrund ist auf einem Bildschirm die YouTube Homepage zu sehen. YouTube-Chefin Wojcicki ruft Anbieter von Videoinhalten auf der Google-Plattform auf, in der Debatte um die EU-Urheberrechtsreform gegen mögliche Upload-Filter zu protestieren.

EU court must rule on YouTube piracy disclosure 21.02.2019

How far should video platforms go to root out film piracy? Germany's top court has sent a case balancing claims over copyright infringement and privacy protection to its European counterpart.

ARCHIV 2015 - An officer on the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Ikazuchi looks through a pair of binoculars on July 29, 2015, in Djibouti, eastern Africa. Japan sees Djibouti as a strategic point along a major sea lane and began sending MSDF vessels on an antipiracy mission in 2009, but is now wary of moves by China seeking to build a naval base there. (Kyodo) Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

Japan to expand Djibouti base despite decline in piracy 19.11.2018

In 2009, Japan set up a military facility in Djibouti to combat rising incidents of piracy off Northeast Africa. A decade later, the pirates have been largely defeated, but Tokyo intends to expand its Djibouti base.
Fussball AFC Asian Cup 2011 13.01.2011 Syrien - Japan Kataries schauen Fussball im Fernsehen in einem Cafe in der Altstadt von Doha. FOTO: Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer |

Qatar sues Saudi Arabia for 'pirating' beIN broadcasts 01.10.2018

A Qatari state-owned TV station has launched a $1 billion claim against Saudi Arabia for failing to tackle piracy. FIFA and the English Premier League have also taken action following illegal football broadcasts.
