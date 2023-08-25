  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Ukraine
Beethovenfest
SocietyIndia

Sex Work as a Last Resort: India’s Prostitution Villages

August 25, 2023

Hundreds of thousands of Indian women work as prostitutes. For many, it’s their only way of earning money – in part because the Indian caste system and age-old prejudices make it hard for them to escape poverty.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VZXS
Indien Devadasi-System Prostitution
Image: Imago/ZumaPress

 

Also on Global Us:

 

Waldbrände in Kanada
Image: Europa Press/ABACA/picture alliance

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record. Two years ago, the town of Lytton, B.C. was wiped out in a fierce blaze. And as people there start to rebuild their homes, the focus is now on fire protection.

 

 

 

Videostill | Magazin Global Us vom 28.08.2023 | China Jobs
Image: ZDF

Educated and unemployed - China’s young people hunt for jobs

In China, youth unemployment has risen sharply. Officially it stands at 20 percent, but Beijing is no longer releasing new figures. With the economy in crisis, what are the job prospects for China’s young people?

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 28.08.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 29.08.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 30.08.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 30.08.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 31.08.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 01.09.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 01.09.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

Ukraine updates: Kim to hold arms talks with Putin, says US

ConflictsSeptember 5, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boat with migrants is crossing the Mediterranean.

Tunisia: New hotspot for sub-Saharan migration to Europe

Tunisia: New hotspot for sub-Saharan migration to Europe

MigrationSeptember 5, 202303:13 min
More from Africa

Asia

This undated photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows a test launch of strategic cruise missiles

What's behind North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drills?

What's behind North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drills?

ConflictsSeptember 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A man with a black painted face holds a microphone on stage.

Rammstein sexual assault allegations: A timeline

Rammstein sexual assault allegations: A timeline

CultureSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters stand in the middle of a brick street in the Hague, Netherlands holding up signs and Ukrainian flags

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now are in limbo

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now are in limbo

MigrationSeptember 4, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Nevada Burning Man Festival 2023

Burning Man festival hit by heavy rain

Burning Man festival hit by heavy rain

SocietySeptember 3, 202301:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

People stand on a hilltop overlooking Lima, setting up large green nets to catch fog

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

ClimateSeptember 4, 202306:25 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage