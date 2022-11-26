  1. Skip to content
EducationSouth Africa

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Jasmin Sarwoko
10 hours ago

Sex education can be an awkward thing for a teenager. But in South Africa, a new smartphone app is being developed with that in mind. Loveland aims to counter online misinformation about sex and dispel taboos that teenagers can encounter.

