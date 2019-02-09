Serbia: Protesters surround state TV building

Several thousand protesters surrounded Serbia's state broadcaster RTS headquarters on Saturday, as part of continued anti-government protests. The move was a call from demonstrators for greater media freedom in country.



The protests against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic entered their fourth month with another large rally in the capital, Belgrade.



Demonstrators have been gathering there every Saturday since December 8, routinely drawing more than 10,000 people. But protests have also taken place in some 20 cities and towns across the country.

Read more: Russia's Vladimir Putin welcomed by embattled ally in Serbia

Watch video 04:24 Share Serbia: Protesting against the president Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3E8Xy Serbia: Protesting against the president

The crowd booed and jeered outside the TV building in central Belgrade, expressing their discontent with what they consider to be the station's biased reporting. Protesters blockaded the entrance to RTS for roughly one hour.

Protesters have demanded for an end to Vucic's stranglehold on the media. Opponents accuse Vucic's government of fostering hate speech and divisions while curbing democratic freedoms.

Demonstrators covered the doors of RTS headquarters with flyers

Vucic, a former nationalist who says he wants to lead Serbia into the European Union, has denied the accusations against him.

The movement against Vucic was sparked by the assault on opposition politician Borko Stefanovic in late November.

Initially dubbed "stop to bloody shirts," the movement has recently adopted the slogan "one of 5 million," a jab at Vucic, who said after early protests he would not bow to a single demand from protesters, "even if there were 5 million of you."

Read more: Ana Brnabic: 'Insolent' DW interview causes stir in Serbia

Refugees in Serbia show resilience Rays of hope Light floods into the refugee squat "The Barracks" in Belgrade, and the toxic smoke from burning rubbish crawls in, too. Before the site was cleared last month, the semi-collapsed structures provided shelter to 1,200 refugees. "When I was covering the crisis there, I spoke to hundreds of people. All the migrants had the same goal, however: to find a new, better life in Europe," Crawford told DW.

Refugees in Serbia show resilience One hot meal The Barracks were home to Afghans and Pakistanis who decided to flee poverty and terrorism in their countries. "When the western forces pulled out of Afghanistan, the Taliban came out of hiding and began to take reprisals on those deemed 'enemy collaborators' - the members of the Afghan National Army or anyone seen as having helped the West," Crawford explained.

Refugees in Serbia show resilience Seeking solace Upon entering Europe earlier this year, the refugees had to cope with another problem: the cold winter and spring weather. The grey blankets handed over to these migrants by the UNHCR thus became essential for survival. One such grey blanket made of acrylic fibers or polyester can help people withstand temperatures as low as 0°C and shield them from the cold wind.

Refugees in Serbia show resilience The value of life "In the Barracks, you could see thousands of blankets everywhere. The people slept under piles of them, others used them as additional coats to stave off the cold," Crawford said, adding that he had not met a refugee in Serbia who did not use one. To this man, the blanket was indispensable as it accounted for his only possession, apart from the clothes he was wearing.

Refugees in Serbia show resilience Cat's lick and a promise Shaped into tents, curtains, and even torn apart and worn as socks - the blankets became not just a symbol of the refugee crisis, without which thousands would have died over the winter, but also an omnipresent item of migrants’ everyday life. Here Crawford captured a common scene: One man heats and pours the water, one passes the soap, and another stands by with the blanket to dry him off.

Refugees in Serbia show resilience A blanket left behind "Usually, the blanket follows people wherever they go in Serbia, but sometimes they leave them behind so as not to slow them down. The owner had left the blanket on the train tracks as he jumped on the train the previous night," said Crawford. According to Serbian authorities, several hundred of the camp inhabitants have been unaccounted for since May.

Refugees in Serbia show resilience "Hi Mum, I'm ok" The situation is alarming, considering that the official numbers say that around 40 percent of the refugee camp population were children and teenagers. "This was a young man calling his mother. For me, it brought together the family aspect of the refugee crisis: All those men in the refugee camps are someone’s son, brother, or father," said Crawford.

Refugees in Serbia show resilience Passing the time Despite overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions, Crawford said the refugee camps in Serbia were basic but adequate compared to others in the Balkans: "I visited several of them during my time in Serbia and found them to be well-managed, given the situation." He also mentioned that the Serbian Commissariat of Refugees tried to always have translators, doctors, and other trained staff present.

Refugees in Serbia show resilience Ignored by the rest of the world Although he views the situation as stable for now, Crawford criticized the EU’s attitude toward the crisis: "Serbia should receive a lot more funding to contain the situation and construct camps to house asylum seekers in humane conditions. With Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary refusing to accept refugee quotas, the idea of a European-wide refugee resettlement policy is in tatters."

Refugees in Serbia show resilience A desperate appeal Crawford called for a speedier asylum application process to make it easier to enter the EU legally. But what do the refugees need to improve the situation? "One answer stands out: 'People in Europe complain about us and our behavior. Why don’t they give us teaching while we are here now? Tell us what is acceptable and what is not, tell us the consequences of our actions if we break the law!'" Author: Jan Tomes



jcg/cmk (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.