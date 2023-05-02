  1. Skip to content
Serbia, Kosovo leaders in EU talks to normalize ties

48 minutes ago

The leaders of the Balkan nations gave their tacit approval to a European peace plan in February and discussed steps to implement the plan in March. The question of Kosovo's statehood remains the most contentious issue.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti are to meet in Brussels on Tuesday to continue talks on the implementation of a European peace plan to normalize ties.

The leaders of the Balkan nations gave their tacit approval to the plan in February and tentatively agreed on steps to implement the plan at a summit in North Macedonia in March.

Under the 11-point plan unveiled in February, Belgrade stops short of recognizing Kosovo as an independent nation but agrees to recognize official documentation such as passports, diplomas and license plates. 

Both countries aim at joining the European Union, which requires them to maintain friendly relations and resolve conflicts.

Ethnic tensions raise fears of conflict

Ethnic tensions last year between the former war foes over a license plate dispute put the focus back on the countries. Tensions eased after the EU and US mediated.

However, few agreements reached between Belgrade and Pristina in previous European Union-sponsored talks have applied.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after a NATO bombing campaign pushed out Serb forces from the former province.

Serbia, along with allies Russia and China, refuses to recognize Kosovo's independence. Belgrade insists on protecting ethnic Serbs, who make up 5% of Kosovo's population, which is predominantly Albanian.

Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges more effective air defense

Conflicts7 minutes ago
