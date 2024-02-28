Senator Mitch McConnell to leave top Republican post

Mitch McConnell has said he intends to leave his post as the US Senate's top Republican after leading the party in the upper house of US Congress for nearly 17 years.

The longest-serving party leader in the history of the US Senate, Republican Mitch McConnell, said he would hand in his leadership post in November but serve out his term, which expires in 2027.

"I turned 82 last week. The end of my contributions are closer than I prefer," he said in the Senate. "Father Time remains undefeated. I'm no longer the young man sitting in the back hoping colleagues remember my name. It's time for the next generation of leadership."

Twice last summer, McConnell froze up during public remarks, raising questions about his ability to perform his job despite a note from the congressional physician clearing McConnell to continue working. Aides said his decision to give up the leadership position was unrelated to his health.

During his time in the Senate, McConnell has seen the Republican Party move from Ronald Reagan's traditional conservatism and international alliances to the isolationist populism of Donald Trump.

McConnell and Trump have often been at loggerheads since December 2020, when the senator did not support Trump's lie that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

