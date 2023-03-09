US: Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall

The 81-year-old Senate Republican leader was attending a private dinner at the local hotel when he tripped.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the US Senate, was hospitalized after falling at a hotel in Washington on Wednesday, a spokesman for the senator said.

McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner at the local hotel when he tripped, spokesman Doug Andres said.

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," Andres said.

In 2019, the GOP leader who survived childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky. He had to undergo surgery to repair the resulting shoulder fracture.

McConnell was first elected in 1984. In January, he became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

