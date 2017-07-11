Mitch McConnell calls Trump 'responsible' for Capitol riot, after voting to acquit

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday there is still "no question" that former US President Donald Trump was "practically and morally responsible for provoking" last month's deadly attack on the US Capitol.

Nevertheless, McConnell said he could not vote to convict Trump because he is "constitutionally not eligible for conviction" because he is no longer president. While still the leader of the Senate, McConnell did not act on a request to have the chamber called into session so Trump could be tried while still in office.

More to follow...

