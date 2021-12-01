 Selling song rights: Not always good business | All media content | DW | 04.01.2022

Music

Selling song rights: Not always good business

Paul McCartney resents the fact that his song rights were sold off back in 1985; meanwhile several top stars have sold their entire catalog. A look at the big music publishing deals.

  • Michael Jackson wearing a gold and silver outfit sings into a microphone.

    Michael Jackson cashes in...

    The musician Michael Jackson famously brought the song rights business to the fore in 1985 when he purchased the rights to 251 Beatles songs for $47.5 million (€40 million) — to the chagrin of Paul McCartney. Ironically, McCartney first gave Jackson the idea. The ex-Beatle had already lost the rights to his music in 1968 and has not been able to buy them back to this day. 

  • Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson smiling into the camera, McCartney waving with both hands.

    ... and loses a friend

    McCartney met Michael Jackson in the 1970s and they became friends. The two also talked about music rights, which awakened Jackson's business acumen. He started buying up catalogs — including those of the Beatles. The friendship with McCartney disintegrated but Jackson's fortune multiplied: Ten years later, he sold the Beatles' rights for $95 million.

  • Taylor Swift on stage in a sparkly black dress sings into a microphone

    Taylor Swift re-records albums

    Taylor Swift was only 15 years old when she signed her first recording contract. She also signed away her publishing rights, with her Big Machine label holding the rights to her first six albums in their entirety. A contract clause stipulated that the singer may re-record the first five albums after November 2020, which Swift is now doing to regain her publishing rights.

  • The four members of Pink Floyd soak up applause on stage

    Pink Floyd fight for their rights

    Pink Floyd emerged victorious in a dispute over their rights in 2010. They sued their record company EMI after it wanted to sell individual Pink Floyd songs on the internet. When the band signed their contract in 1999, online song sales did not exist. Digital rights could not yet have been the subject of the contract, they argued. The court agreed with them.

  • Bob Dylan in a white hat sings into a microphone

    Bob Dylan gets a surprise deal

    Bob Dylan was one of the few artists who controlled the publishing rights for their own music. So it was a surprise when he sold the rights to his entire catalog — 600 songs, including the hits "Blowin’ in the Wind" and "Like a Rolling Stone" — to Universal Music in 2020 for a reported $300 million. Universal said in was a "both a privilege and a responsibility" to represent the great songsmith.

  • Neil Young playing guitar, wearing a woolen hat, points to the sky

    Neil Young also sells out

    Rock star Neil Young soon followed in Dylan's footsteps, selling the publishing rights to 50% of his catalog to investment fund Hipgnosis. Young's move stunned the music world. The Canadian-American musician had always vehemently opposed the use of his songs in advertising, for example, and wanted to keep his rights to avoid such exploitation. Will Hipgnosis be a trustworthy partner?

  • Pop star Shakira performs at the Super Bowl in 2020

    Shakira gets in on the act

    Since the Hipgnosis publishing company was founded in 2018, it has snapped up song rights across the musical spectrum. In addition to Neil Young, Blondie's Debbie Harry and Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Colombian pop singer Shakira has also sold 100% of her rights to Hipgnosis. The London-based company is already giving industry giants Universal and Co. a run for their money.

  • Rock band Red Hot Chilli Peppers perform on stage

    Red Hot Chili Peppers also sell entire catalog

    The Red Hot Chili Peppers also sold their publishing rights to Hipgnosis, signing a deal for around $140 million (€116 million) in May 2021. This includes hits such as "Under The Bridge," "Californication" and "Snow (Hey Oh)." With the coronavirus pandemic restricting musicians' income from performances, rights sales seem to be a growing trend.

  • Tina Turner

    Tina Turner secures her life's work

    Selling catalogs of rights is a way for ageing stars to secure their estate. Tina Turner, who has received 12 Grammy Awards and has been inducted twice into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall Of Fame, has sold to BMG her share of her recordings' and writer's rights, as well as the rights related to her name, image and likeness. It's the music publishing company's "single largest artist acquisition ever."

  • Bruce Springsteen singing in a microphone.

    The Boss makes a top record deal

    Five decades of hits: Bruce Springsteen managed to top Bob Dylan by selling his entire catalog and music publishing rights to Sony Music in December 2021, in a deal estimated to be worth $500 million. But even after selling his rights, the Boss can further profit from his enduring popularity, as he remains one of the highest-earning musicians on tour.

  • David Bowie in 2003, smiles and points towards the audience while holding a microphone.

    David Bowie's estate also sells publishing rights

    Six years after David Bowie's death, his estate is also following the trend and has sold the publishing rights to the late musician's entire body of work. Warner Music is now the caretaker of the influential glam rock pioneer's hundreds of songs. His catalog includes hits such as "Space Oddity," "Changes," "Life on Mars?" and "Heroes." The deal is estimated to be upwards of $250 million.


Publishing rights are a valuable commodity in the music industry. Every time a song is played, covered or broadcast, its owners earn. Ideally, so do the artists that created the music. How well or badly is usually written in the fine print of publishing contracts. And they do not always favor the musicians.

