Selling song rights: Not always good business

Paul McCartney resents the fact that his song rights were sold off back in 1985; meanwhile several top stars have sold their entire catalog. A look at the big music publishing deals.
Publishing rights are a valuable commodity in the music industry. Every time a song is played, covered or broadcast, its owners earn. Ideally, so do the artists that created the music. How well or badly is usually written in the fine print of publishing contracts. And they do not always favor the musicians.