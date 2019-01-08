Security staff strike at 3 German airports

Up to 110,000 travelers were expected to be affected by strikes in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. A major trade union is seeking a blanket minimum wage of 20 euros per hour for security staff at all hubs.
Airport security personnel went on strike for the second time this week, this time affecting airports in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.
The strike at Stuttgart airport began at 3:00 a.m. local time (2:00 UTC) on Thursday while the strikes at the Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf airports began at midnight. The airport association ADV expected 110,000 travelers to be affected.
Verdi, Germany's largest trade union, announced the strike on Wednesday. The union is currently in a wage dispute with the BDLS, an organization representing Germany's airport security companies.
On Monday, security workers carried out a four-hour strike at Berlin's Tegel and Schönefeld airports, causing around 80 flights to be delayed.
Verdi has demanded an hourly wage increase to €20 ($22.79) for security staff checking passengers, freight, goods and other airport employees. The BDLS has rejected this as too high. Wages vary by airport and by precise role, the flat rate would represent unusually high increases for some. Both sides are expected to continue negotiations on January 23.
Verdi has warned that a breakdown in negotiations could lead to more strikes at German airports.
