Security staff strike at 3 German airports

Up to 110,000 travelers were expected to be affected by strikes in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. A major trade union is seeking a blanket minimum wage of 20 euros per hour for security staff at all hubs.

Streik Sicherheitspersonal Flughafen Düsseldorf 11. März 2013 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Airport security personnel went on strike for the second time this week, this time affecting airports in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

The strike at Stuttgart airport began at 3:00 a.m. local time (2:00 UTC) on Thursday while the strikes at the Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf airports began at midnight. The airport association ADV expected 110,000 travelers to be affected.

Verdi, Germany's largest trade union, announced the strike on Wednesday. The union is currently in a wage dispute with the BDLS, an organization representing Germany's airport security companies.

On Monday, security workers carried out a four-hour strike at Berlin's Tegel and Schönefeld airports, causing around 80 flights to be delayed.

Verdi has demanded an hourly wage increase to €20 ($22.79) for security staff checking passengers, freight, goods and other airport employees. The BDLS has rejected this as too high. Wages vary by airport and by precise role, the flat rate would represent unusually high increases for some. Both sides are expected to continue negotiations on January 23.

Verdi has warned that a breakdown in negotiations could lead to more strikes at German airports.

  German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane at Cologne/Bonn airport

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Late to G20 summit

    While en route to a G20 summit in Buenos Aires in November, the A340-300 "Konrad Adenauer" carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne/Bonn Airport. Merkel showed up late to the conference in the Argentinian capital.

  • Konrad Adenauer in Indonesia (picture-alliance/dpa/G, Ismar)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Mile-high rodents

    It was the second consecutive month in which the "Konrad Adenauer" needed to be grounded. The A340 also left Scholz stranded in Indonesia following a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in October after rodents gnawed through electric cables.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier exiting the Theodor Heuss Airbus (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Trouble in Africa

    The "Konrad Adenauer" isn't the only Airbus belonging to the German government that has experienced problems. The A340 "Theodor Heuss" jet carrying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier experienced technical problems during his trip to several countries in Africa.

  • Konrad Adenauer Airbus in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Delay in Belarus

    Steinmeier also had his fair share of woes with the "Konrad Adenauer" jet. The German president's trip to Belarus in June was delayed due to problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

  • German Development Minister Gerd Mueller CSU with a gentleman of the ground personnel at Kamuzu International Airport (imago/U. Grabowsky)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Pressure starts to tell

    German Development Minister Gerd Müller's schedule was thrown into chaos when he was forced to cancel a visit to Namibia — because of plane trouble. Müller was scheduled to depart Malawi when his Bombardier Global 5000 was unable to take off due to a defective pressure valve. He was eventually able to continue on to Zambia on a commercial flight.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


dv/msh (AFP, dpa)

