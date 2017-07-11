Scientists make breakthrough with nuclear fusion record

Scientists announced progress on Wednesday in the mission to make nuclear fusion a safe, practical, and clean energy source — smashing the record for the amount of nuclear fusion energy produced.

The experiment at the Joint European Torus (JET) facility near Oxford, England, set a record of generating 59 megajoules of sustained fusion energy in a five-second period — well over double the previous amount.

What is nuclear fusion?

The fusion process is a reverse of what happens in existing nuclear power plants — nuclear fission — where energy is released when large atoms are broken down into smaller ones.

Nuclear fusion comes from bashing together two small atomic nuclei at such high temperatures that they fuse — and release energy.

The nuclei would normally repel one another, so unimaginably high temperatures are needed to make them move quickly enough to actually collide.

It's the same basic process that sees hydrogen in the sun converted into helium, generating sunlight and making life on Earth possible.

Fusion offers the prospect of climate-friendly, abundant energy without pollution, radioactive waste.

Our sun — A gigantic fireball Spectacular campfires The probe took these excellent pictures of our sun from 77 million kilometers away. Small solar flares have never before been so clearly visible. As it gets closer to the sun, the Solar Orbiter will specifically investigate these eruptions. It will also research how solar storms — which can cause problems for us on Earth — emerge.

Our sun — A gigantic fireball Mini eruptions and solar storms The sun is constantly sizzling, boiling, and erupting. The eruptions are usually small, but sometimes they can be huge. During larger solar storms, billions of tons of electromagnetically charged material are hurled into space and toward the earth. This can have consequences for us. Those eruptions can lead to power cuts or the collapse of mobile phone networks.

Our sun — A gigantic fireball Ancient fireball Our sun had already been shining for billions of years before mankind even existed. Together with the planets of our solar system, the sun developed from a gas cloud 4.6 billion years ago. And it will probably continue shining for another five billion years, until its energy reserves run out.

Our sun — A gigantic fireball A big idol for energy researchers The sun is basically a huge nuclear fusion reactor. At its core, pressure and temperature are so high that hydrogen atoms merge together to form helium atoms. This process releases huge amounts of energy. One thimble of sun material generates as much energy as burning thousand metric tons of coal does.

Our sun — A gigantic fireball 100 times bigger than Earth Seen from Earth, the sun doesn't seem big - it is just a bright spot in the sky. But it does have a radius of about 700,000 kilometres (435,000 miles). Its core is 15 million degree Celsius (27 million degree Fahrenheit). Temperatures on the sun's surface still reach 5500 degree Celsius (10,000 degree Fahrenheit).

Our sun — A gigantic fireball One in a billion All stars in our universe glow because they generate energy deep down inside. Our sun is just like other billlions of stars scattered across the universe. In comparison with other stars, our sun is of medium size. Some stars are a hundred times bigger, others are just a tenth of the sun's size.

Our sun — A gigantic fireball Restless on the outside The sun's surface is seething away. Hot and brightly glowing material ascends from the sun's inside, cools and sinks down again, appearing much darker. Our sun is the only star in the universe so close to Earth that astronomers can observe in such detail.

Our sun — A gigantic fireball Amazing sunspots Sometimes big dark spots appear on the sun's surface staying for about a month. Even before the birth of Christ, humans already knew of those spots, and Galileo Galilei later recorded their appearance in writing. But for a long time people were mystified where those spots came from. Now we know the answer: they're areas with a particularly strong magnetic field.

Our sun — A gigantic fireball Dangerous storms When the sun is very active, geomagnetic storms develop. It's when the sun catapults a particularly high number of charged particles into space. Those particles can hit and destroy satellites. They might also disturb electric power substations on Earth and even lead to power breakdowns.

Our sun — A gigantic fireball When the sky glows This is another, much more beautiful effect of geomagnetic storms: an aurora, also called polar light. It occurs when charged particles of the sun hit the Earth's atmosphere. The frequency of how often we may enjoy this spectacle depends on the solar cycle. Every eleven years the sun is particularly active - that's when many geomagnetic storms and auroras can be observed. Author: Alexandra Hostert (with Fabian Schmidt)



What did the scientists do?

In the experiment, the scientists heated tiny amounts of deuterium and tritium — two forms of hydrogen gas — to temperatures 10 times hotter than the center of the sun.

The superheated plasma can't be held in a normal container, which would be destroyed by it. Instead, it's kept in place by powerful magnets inside a donut-shaped machine known as a tokamak.

There, as it spins around and fuses, the plasma releases enormous amounts of heat as nuclear material is converted into energy.

A tweet from the UK Atomic Energy Authority showed the record pulse of energy as it happened.

While that sounds slightly terrifying, the process is fundamentally safe in that — because it is so difficult to start and keep going — it cannot start a runaway process.

In terms of fuel, deuterium can be found in seawater, and tritium can be produced from lithium as a byproduct of the whole process.

Per kilogram of material used, the process releases nearly four million times more energy than burning fossil fuel, with unreactive helium the only waste product.

Why is the latest result important?

At present, generating the sort of temperatures needed for fusion means more energy needs to be put in than can ever be extracted.

The fact that so much more power has been generated this time around means scientists are measurably closer to making the process sustainable.

Ian Chapman, the head of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, described it as a landmark event that moves researchers "a huge step closer to conquering one of the biggest scientific and engineering challenges of them all."

"It is a reward for over 20 years of research and experiments with our partners from across Europe."

"It's clear we must make significant changes to address the effects of climate change, and fusion offers so much potential. We're building the knowledge and developing the new technology required to deliver a low-carbon, sustainable source of baseload energy that helps protect the planet for future generations. Our world needs fusion energy."

Where does it go from here?

Scientists say years of work are still needed, with the level of energy achieved so far only modest, but that the record shows they are headed in the right direction.

"The record, and more importantly the things we've learned about fusion under these conditions and how it fully confirms our predictions, show that we are on the right path to a future world of fusion energy," said Tony Donne, program director at the EUROfusion consortium of research institutes. "If we can maintain fusion for five seconds, we can do it for five minutes and then five hours as we scale up our operations in future machines."

A larger, more advanced version of JET is currently being built in southern France, called ITER, supported by seven members — China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.

