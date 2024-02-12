Scholz says Trump NATO remarks 'irresponsible and dangerous'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said any suggestion that allies will not defend each other plays into Russia's hand. He hosted Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who said their countries should boost European defense.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday criticized former US President Donald Trump for threatening to withhold security from NATO members who do not spend enough on defense.

"Let me clearly say due to recent developments that any relativizing of NATO's collective defense guarantee is irresponsible and dangerous and is only in Russia's interests," Scholz said after talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin.

On Saturday, Trump told a campaign rally in South Carolina that he would encourage Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to any NATO country that didn’t pay enough on spending.

The words were particularly shocking for front-line NATO countries like Poland, where anxieties run high over the war just across its eastern border in Ukraine.

Tusk encourages greater EU, NATO defense

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland and Germany should together take joint responsibility for boosting European defense and that increasing production was an absolute priority for the bloc.

"There is no reason for the EU to be weaker than Russia" he said, adding that Europe should achieve "greater air defense capabilities and ammunition production capabilities" within a year or so.

Tusk also told reporters in Berlin it was in the interest of all NATO countries to increase funding for joint military capabilities, regardless of what Trump said.

NATO has a spending guideline that says every member country ought to spend a minimum of 2% of gross domestic product on defense. Most countries are not meeting the target.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more...