They scam unsuspecting victims all across the world — but they are victims themselves. Thousands of people are trafficked worldwide into Myanmar's war-torn east, where they are forced to trick people in Europe, the US, and China into scam schemes.

At KK Park, one of the most notorious facilities, those who refuse risk torture and even murder. Their only hope are a handful of aid workers trying to help them escape.

DW's investigative unit goes to the borderlands of Thailand and Myanmar to track down the perpetrators behind this multi-million-euro operation. Along the way, they uncover a vast criminal network that leads to a notorious Chinese Triad boss.