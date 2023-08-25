Julia Bayer

Julia has two lives: one as an investigator, another as an innovator.

Fascinated by how publicly available information could be used to uncover facts using OSINT methods, she joined DW's investigative unit to expose human rights abuses in Southeast Asia, including the treatment of China's Uyghur population and abuse of power within Myanmar's military junta.

Julia is also an expert in digital verification and synthetic media detection. Together with her innovative team at DW’s Research and Cooperation unit, she develops tools for verifying digital media, such as Truly Media, InVid and Digger-Deepfake detection.

Julia is the founder of @quiztime, a series of weekly quizzes aimed at strengthening your digital verification and geolocation skills, whether on your own or as a team.