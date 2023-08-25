  1. Skip to content
DW's Julia Bayer smiles
Image: Jenia

Julia Bayer

Investigative reporter exposing human rights abuses and environmental crimes through open data and satellite imagery.

Combining open-source methods and visual storytelling, Julia seeks to unveil abuses and hold power to account. Her work involves digital sleuthing and analyzing visual data, whether UGC or satellite imagery.

Julia has two lives: one as an investigator, another as an innovator.

Fascinated by how publicly available information could be used to uncover facts using OSINT methods, she joined DW's investigative unit to expose human rights abuses in Southeast Asia, including the treatment of China's Uyghur population and abuse of power within Myanmar's military junta.

Julia is also an expert in digital verification and synthetic media detection. Together with her innovative team at DW’s Research and Cooperation unit, she develops tools for verifying digital media, such as Truly Media, InVid and Digger-Deepfake detection.

Julia is the founder of @quiztime, a series of weekly quizzes aimed at strengthening your digital verification and geolocation skills, whether on your own or as a team.

Featured stories by Julia Bayer

A destroyed building in Kupiansk, the first Ukrainian city to surrender to Russian forces

'Little Russia': Moscow's occupation of a Ukrainian town

Under the facade of Moscow’s Russification strategy, a divided city was further broken.
ConflictsAugust 25, 2023
Stories by Julia Bayer

Women sit holding pictures of victims and posters

Fire tragedy in Xinjiang: Is China's COVID policy to blame?

Fire tragedy in Xinjiang: Is China's COVID policy to blame?

A deadly fire in Urumqi triggered protests across China. Did COVID policy contribute to the death toll? DW investigates.
PoliticsDecember 2, 2022
Ship stacked with multicolored cubes and flanked by two smaller boats on North Sea

Cargo ships dumping oil into the sea go unpunished

Cargo ships dumping oil into the sea go unpunished

DW looks into how seafarers circumvent environmental laws to save time and money, with devastating effects on the ocean.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 2022
Arrest of Myanmar dissidents

Could German tech stifle dissent in Myanmar?

Could German tech stifle dissent in Myanmar?

With Norway's Telenor poised to pull out of Myanmar, it may leave behind an invasive wiretapping system made in Germany.
Human RightsMarch 5, 2022
Illustration of man's face with grid superimposed and audio wave in background

How do I spot a deepfake?

How do I spot a deepfake?

It's difficult to know if a video is real using just your eyes and ears. But there are some ways to spot them.
TechnologyJanuary 14, 2022
DW Factchecking EXKLUSIV "How to spot a deepfake?"

How to spot a deepfake

How to spot a deepfake

If we cannot say whether a video is real or not by making use of just our own senses, it still could be a deepfake.
Digital WorldJanuary 14, 20227 images
A camouflaged soldier from Myanmar peers out of a vehicle

A rare glimpse into Myanmar’s army

A rare glimpse into Myanmar’s army

Defectors give insights into the workings of Myanmar's army.
Human RightsMay 26, 202108:58 min
