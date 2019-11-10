 Saudi oil giant Aramco kicks off milestone IPO | News | DW | 17.11.2019

News

Saudi oil giant Aramco kicks off milestone IPO

Saudi Arabia has formally launched the initial public offering of stock in state-owned oil giant Aramco. The long-awaited IPO is part of plans to move the kingdom away from oil dependency.

Aramco logo

Saudi Aramco, the national petroleum and natural gas company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday began a blockbuster domestic initial public offering (IPO) worth at least $24 billion (€21.7 billion) which values it at up to $1.71 trillion.

Aramco, the world's most profitable company, said it would sell 1.5% of the firm or 3 billion shares in what could turn out to be the world's biggest share sale.

Individual investors may sign up for the IPO until November 28, while institutional investors may subscribe until December 4. 

The IPO is expected to be a huge hit among Saudi citizens.

Aramco does not plan to market its share sale abroad, three people familiar with the matter said.

The price range has been set between 30-32 Saudi riyals per share ($8-8.5, €7-8 ).

Watch video 01:43

Saudi Aramco announces its long-awaited IPO

Kingdom shake-up

Sunday's offering is scaled down from original plans to list 5% of the firm to raise $100 billion, which had given an estimated 2-trillion-dollar valuation, reported Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya.

The public listing is part of plans by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to shake up the kingdom's economy and move it away from oil dependence.

The decision has been a long time coming as there have been a number of delays since it was first announced in 2016, including the beginning of a process to acquire a 70% stake in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Two months ago, there were major attacks on Aramco's facilities that Saudi Arabia and the United States blamed on Iran.

Until now Aramco has been solely controlled by the Saudi Arabian government. It is overseen by the country's Ministry of Energy, which is headed by Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a son of King Salman.

    Author: Stuart Braun


kw/mm (AFP, dpa)

