Lionel Messi hangs his head after Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi gave Argentina an early lead that was overturned in the second halfImage: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
SoccerArgentina

Saudi Arabia shock Argentina at World Cup

2 hours ago

Lionel Messi scored but Argentina's World Cup got off to the worst possible start with a loss to underdogs Saudi Arabia. Argentina had not lost for 36 matches before Tuesday's game in Qatar.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jt4u

It all looked so easy early on. Lionel Messi rolled in a penalty in the 10th minute and Argentina were cutting through the Saudi Arabian defense at will, with only VAR offside calls standing in their way.

Then, suddenly, it all changed. Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span
early in the second half turned the group C match around.

"We lost due to our own mistakes. We could have scored more than one goal in the first half," Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez said afterwards. "The defeat hurts a lot because we wanted to start the World Cup with a victory. We need to rest and think about fixing the mistakes."

The winner, a powerful drive from the edge of the box after a sensational piece of skill by Aldawsri will live long in the memory of those Saudi fans who had made the relatively short hop to Doha. Decked out in green, they were delerious.

The loss must go down as one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, with Saudi Arabia ranked outside FIFA's top 50 and Argentina at number 3. The South American side were the losers in another big World Cup shock, the defeat to Cameroon in 1990, while England's 1950 loss to the USA is another contender. 

At the age of 35, this is likely to be Messi's last chance to win the one trophy that's eluded him. He, and Argentina, now have games against Mexico and Poland to keep them, and their talisman's, dreams alive.

More to follow...

mp/jt (Reuters/DPA)

Page 1 of 1
