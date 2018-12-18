 Sample musical cycles | Music | DW | 19.12.2018

Music

Sample musical cycles

This recording was from last summer's Bachfest, but knowing that baroque music fits the holiday season, we saved it up for now.

Listen to audio 54:59
Now live
54:59 mins.

Concert Hour: Bachfest, part one

The instinct to collect things and organize them into cycles is part of human nature. After all, our very lives are organized around cycles like the seasons of the year, or days followed by nights. Cycles bring order and ritual to human existence.

Many composers liked to organize their music into cycles, and none more than Johann Sebastian Bach. The motto of the most recent Bachfest in Leipzig was "Cycles." From the opening concert, we'll sample cycles by Johann Hermann Schein and Heinrich Schütz — two composers who had a special connection to the city — and of course, music by Bach himself.

Johann Sebastian Bach's grave in the altar space of St. Thomas' Church (Bachfest Leipzig/Gert Mothes)

In a physical sense, JSB is always in attendance at the Thomakirche

Ask people which is the most familiar piece by Bach, and you'll probably get several different answers: the Air on a G String perhaps, or the Bouree that has become a popular ring tone, Jesus, Joy of Man's Desiring, Sleepers Awake — the fact that so many pieces come to mind shows the degree to which Bach's music has entered the collective consciousness.

The 2018 Bachfest opened with another piece that is definitely at the top of the popularity list, the Toccata and Fugue in D Minor for organ.

Bach was born in 1685. Seven decades earlier, his predecessor as Cantor of St. Thomas' Church, Johann Hermann Schein, yanked Leipzig into the 17th century by writing music in the then very modern Italian style. Wanting to turn Leipzig into a "Little Venice," musically speaking, Schein had the support of the city and a generous salary.

For Schein's funeral, his friend Heinrich Schütz in Dresden wrote the motet Das ist je gewisslich wahr (This is a faithful saying). This, and another Schütz motet: Selig sind die Toten (Blessed are the dead), are on this hour's playbill as well. 

Bach's statue in an imperious stance in front of the church (DW/G. Reucher)

As though he's keeping an eye on things, Bach's statue stands before St Thomas'

Johann Sebastian Bach
Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565 

Johann Hermann Schein 
Herr Gott, dich loben wir (Lord God, we praise you  - Te Deum laudamus)  
Three motets from Israelsbrünnlein:
·    Unser Leben währet siebnzhig Jahr (Our life lasts seventy years) 
·    Zion spricht: Der Herr hat mich verlassen (Zion speaks, he has forsaken me)  
·    Die mit Tränen säen (They who sow tears) 

Heinrich Schütz
Two motets  from Geistliche Chormusik 1648:
·    Selig sind die Toten (Blessed are the dead), SWV 391 
·    Das ist je gewisslich wahr (This is a faithful saying), SWV 388 
Two motets from Geistliche Chormusik 1648:
·    Verleih uns Frieden gnädiglich (Grant us peace graciously), SWV 372 
·    Gib unsern Fürsten und aller Obrigkeit (Give to our sovereigns and to all authorities), SWV 373 

performed by:

Gerlinde Sämann, soprano
Anja Binkenstein, soprano
Markus Brutscher, tenor
Robert Pohlers, tenor
Ullrich Böhme, organ
Stefan Altner, organ
St. Thomas Boy Choir
Gewandhaus Orchestra, Leipzig
Gotthold Schwarz, conductor

Recorded by Central German Radio (MDR) in St. Thomas' Church, Leipzig, on June 8, 2018 

