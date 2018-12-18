Sample musical cycles

The instinct to collect things and organize them into cycles is part of human nature. After all, our very lives are organized around cycles like the seasons of the year, or days followed by nights. Cycles bring order and ritual to human existence.

Many composers liked to organize their music into cycles, and none more than Johann Sebastian Bach. The motto of the most recent Bachfest in Leipzig was "Cycles." From the opening concert, we'll sample cycles by Johann Hermann Schein and Heinrich Schütz — two composers who had a special connection to the city — and of course, music by Bach himself.

In a physical sense, JSB is always in attendance at the Thomakirche

Ask people which is the most familiar piece by Bach, and you'll probably get several different answers: the Air on a G String perhaps, or the Bouree that has become a popular ring tone, Jesus, Joy of Man's Desiring, Sleepers Awake — the fact that so many pieces come to mind shows the degree to which Bach's music has entered the collective consciousness.

The 2018 Bachfest opened with another piece that is definitely at the top of the popularity list, the Toccata and Fugue in D Minor for organ.

Bach was born in 1685. Seven decades earlier, his predecessor as Cantor of St. Thomas' Church, Johann Hermann Schein, yanked Leipzig into the 17th century by writing music in the then very modern Italian style. Wanting to turn Leipzig into a "Little Venice," musically speaking, Schein had the support of the city and a generous salary.

For Schein's funeral, his friend Heinrich Schütz in Dresden wrote the motet Das ist je gewisslich wahr (This is a faithful saying). This, and another Schütz motet: Selig sind die Toten (Blessed are the dead), are on this hour's playbill as well.

As though he's keeping an eye on things, Bach's statue stands before St Thomas'

Johann Sebastian Bach

Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565

Johann Hermann Schein

Herr Gott, dich loben wir (Lord God, we praise you - Te Deum laudamus)

Three motets from Israelsbrünnlein:

· Unser Leben währet siebnzhig Jahr (Our life lasts seventy years)

· Zion spricht: Der Herr hat mich verlassen (Zion speaks, he has forsaken me)

· Die mit Tränen säen (They who sow tears)

Heinrich Schütz

Two motets from Geistliche Chormusik 1648:

· Selig sind die Toten (Blessed are the dead), SWV 391

· Das ist je gewisslich wahr (This is a faithful saying), SWV 388

Two motets from Geistliche Chormusik 1648:

· Verleih uns Frieden gnädiglich (Grant us peace graciously), SWV 372

· Gib unsern Fürsten und aller Obrigkeit (Give to our sovereigns and to all authorities), SWV 373

performed by:

Gerlinde Sämann, soprano

Anja Binkenstein, soprano

Markus Brutscher, tenor

Robert Pohlers, tenor

Ullrich Böhme, organ

Stefan Altner, organ

St. Thomas Boy Choir

Gewandhaus Orchestra, Leipzig

Gotthold Schwarz, conductor

Recorded by Central German Radio (MDR) in St. Thomas' Church, Leipzig, on June 8, 2018