Saint Helena - A Bastion of Biodiversity

To ensure that it stays that way, the inhabitants are committed to preserving biodiversity in extraordinary ways.

It is one of the most remote, isolated corners of the world, a small island of volcanic origin in the southern Atlantic Ocean. Located between southern Africa and South America, the remote island became famous as the former French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s place of exile. Today, St. Helena is still a British overseas territory.

St. Helena is also an insider tip for explorers and true nature lovers. The main reason is its breathtaking natural beauty, which thrives in a temperate subtropical climate. In order to preserve their homeland and its unusual biodiversity, the locals - the "Saints", as the islanders proudly call themselves - decided to come together to protect it. Their achievements have surpassed all expectations.





A wildlife and nature film that showcases this unique island at the 'end of the world’ - and its astonishing environmental victories.











Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 20.05.2022 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 20.05.2022 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 20.05.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 21.05.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 21.05.2022 – 15:15 UTC

SUN 22.05.2022 – 19:15 UTC

MON 23.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 23.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3