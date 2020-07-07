 Saint Helena - A Bastion of Biodiversity | Highlights | DW | 11.04.2022

Highlights

Saint Helena - A Bastion of Biodiversity

The small island of St. Helena in the South Atlantic is home to unique fauna and flora. Many of the more than 400 species living here are found nowhere else in the world.

To ensure that it stays that way, the inhabitants are committed to preserving biodiversity in extraordinary ways.

DW Dokumentationen | St. Helena - Hochburg der Artenvielfalt

It is one of the most remote, isolated corners of the world, a small island of volcanic origin in the southern Atlantic Ocean. Located between southern Africa and South America, the remote island became famous as the former French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s place of exile. Today, St. Helena is still a British overseas territory.

DW Dokumentationen | St. Helena - Hochburg der Artenvielfalt

St. Helena is also an insider tip for explorers and true nature lovers. The main reason is its breathtaking natural beauty, which thrives in a temperate subtropical climate. In order to preserve their homeland and its unusual biodiversity, the locals - the "Saints", as the islanders proudly call themselves - decided to come together to protect it. Their achievements have surpassed all expectations.

DW Dokumentationen | St. Helena - Hochburg der Artenvielfalt


A wildlife and nature film that showcases this unique island at the 'end of the world’ - and its astonishing environmental victories.





