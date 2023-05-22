'Sabotage' group crossed into Russia, Belgorod governor says

Ukrainian officials said the attack was carried out by Russian citizens. The Russian border region of Belgorod has been hit several times since the Kremlin ordered its invasion of Ukraine.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region has accused a Ukrainian "sabotage" group of crossing the border to carry out an attack on Monday.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Telegram that "a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces" had crossed into Russia.

He added that Russia's military and FSB state security service were "taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy" but did not disclose further details.

However, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Kyiv had "nothing to do" with the attack and said Russian anti-Kremlin guerrilla groups were responsible.

The claims come after footage purportedly showing a Ukrainian tank attacking a Russian border post was shared by the Baza Telegram channel, which is linked to Russia's security services.

Putin informed of incident

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the incident.

Peskov said no civilians had been harmed and no evacuation was underway.

He claimed the attack was an attempt to "divert attention" away from Bakhmut and "minimize" Ukraine's losses in the eastern city, which Moscow claims to have captured but which Kyiv says is not completely occupied.

Ukraine blames attack on Russian citizens

Ukrainian military intelligence blamed the attack on Russian citizens belonging to two paramilitary groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, local media reported later on Monday.

"I think we all can only welcome the decisive actions of opposition-minded Russian citizens, who are ready for an armed struggle against the criminal regime of Vladimir Putin," Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov was quoted as saying.

A Twitter account claiming to belong to the Freedom of Russia Legion said the group had "completely liberated" the border town of Kozinka and its forward units had reached the district center of Graivoron.

"Moving on. Russia will be free!" it wrote.

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine and has been shelled several times since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

In April 2023, a Russian fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb on the city, damaging several buildings.

More to follow...

zc/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP)