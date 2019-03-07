 Rwanda – real equality or gender-washing? | Africa | DW | 07.03.2019

Africa

Rwanda – real equality or gender-washing?

Few countries have more women in politics than Rwanda. They make up 60 percent of the lawmakers, 50 percent of the cabinet and half of the supreme court judges. But how much influence does this translate into.

President Kagame poses with parliamentarians in September 2018 (Getty Images/AFP/C. Ndegeya)

"Of course we are not perfect, but I think it's a good example," Natacha Umutoni told DW. Umutoni is a blogger and entrepreneur from Kigali and she is proud of the fact that 25 years after the genocide, her country has achieved so much. Rwanda ranks sixth on the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index, highest in Africa. Germany by contrast ranks 14th. 

Women's quota trumps expectations

Ahead of other countries, Rwanda introduced a quota in 2005 to bring more women into leadership positions. Thirty percent of civil servant positions were reserved for women and the quota system has paid off and beaten expectations. Altogether 61,3 percent of parliamentarians in Rwanda are women – that's the highest percentage worldwide. In Germany, by comparison, 30,7 percent of lawmakers are women.

Blogger Natacha Umutoni (privat)

Blogger Natacha Umutoni thinks Rwanda has done well to promote women's rights, but it still has a long way to go in terms of gender equality

"Politically, the high percentage of women in parliament can be seen through the fact that we have more and more laws promoting women's rights," said Umutoni. But it's a long way to go for real gender equality in Rwandan society, she says. And many women in Rwanda agree.

Even Donatille Mukabalisa, Rwanda's speaker of parliament, admits that the path to real equality is a long and at times difficult one: "We shouldn't forget that we still live in a patriarchal system. There are still some people who don't have a full understanding of gender issues and the necessity of attaining gender equality." For several years now, Mukabalisa has been pushing for the inclusion of gender topics outside the designated ministry of gender and family promotion. She wants gender issues to be considered in the budget, education, agriculture and infrastructure development.

In Rwanda, the promotion of gender equality has also made it past politics and into the business sector. There's a new crop of women in senior management: the CEOs, of the government-owned airline RwandAir and the Bank of Kigali are women.

From genocide to success story

"[During the genocide] most of the men were killed and we were left with so many widows and orphans,” said Umutoni. "Women had to be everything in the families, they had to be the breadwinners, they had to educate their children, so I think it played a big role." After this dark chapter in Rwanda's history, gender quality was made a national priority and laid down in the constitution in 2003.

While Rwanda ranks high in terms of gender equality, President Paul Kagame's government does not have an entirely clean slate. Human rights advocates condemn its authoritarian manner and tendency to suppress any kind of opposition.

It's gender policies, however, nearly always garner positive headlines. "Rwanda, the No. 1 country for women" (NPR), "A success story of women empowerment" (Huffington Post), "Rwanda's future is female" (Marie Claire). For the government it's a straight forward calculation: after the genocide, it wants Rwanda to be a success story.

Graphic on women in parliament around Africa

Gender-washing?

For Fred Muvunyi, a Rwandan journalist at DW Africa, the success story is mixed with a good portion of spin. "When people shout: 'our numbers of women are' ... it's for publicity," Muvunyi argued. "When you look into deeper issues and what we should be expecting from these women, you don't see the results."

Failures are often just swept under the table, says Muvunyi. That ministers have very little power and can barely make decisions concerning their own budgets, for instance, is a lesser known fact. And in parliament, women have failed to weigh in on legislative changes on topics like parental leave. "The official maternity leave in Rwanda is still 12 weeks and that is not much," said Umutoni.

Diane Rwigara steps out of a car (Reuters/J. Bizimana)

Government critic, Diane Rwigara, faced a smear campaign and court charges when she tried to run for the presidency

Women in opposition

The handling of Rwandan women in opposition is especially critical Muvunyi noted. "If you claim that you are empowering women and at the same time you put in prison those ones who feel empowered and ready to run for the highest office, what kind empowerment are you talking about?"

When businesswoman and politician Diane Rwigara wanted to challenge Kagame in the 2017 presidential election the electoral commission did not accept her candidacy. She was accused of forging the required signatures for her candidacy, tax evasion and calling for an overthrow of the government. Additionally, alleged nude photos of Rwigara were leaked during her campaign. In September 2017, she was arrested, and only acquitted of the charges over a year later.

The case shows the paradox on Rwanda's gender front: as the influence of women grows, they still have to act within the limits of the authoritarian system.

  • Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (picture-alliance/dpa/EFE/EPA/J. Lizon)

    Africa's most powerful women

    Africa's first woman president

    Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was the first elected woman leader of an African state. As president of Liberia from 2006 to 2018, she worked to fight unemployment, national debt, and Ebola. Johnson Sirleaf won the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize for her commitment to security and the rights of women. Today she chairs a UN High-Level Panel on Migration in Africa.

  • Sahle-Work Zewde (Getty Images/AFP/E. Soteras)

    Africa's most powerful women

    A big step for the women of Ethiopia

    Sahle-Work Zewde is the president of Ethiopia since October 2018. The role is considered largely ceremonial as power lies with the prime minister and the Council of Ministers. Zewde's election is considered a great step forward in Ethiopia, where men dominate politics and business. Half of the Ethiopian cabinet is made up of women.

  • Louise Mushikiwabo (picture-alliance/empics/Canadian Press/S. Kilpatrick)

    Africa's most powerful women

    The supreme advocate of the Francophone world

    Louise Mushikiwabo, the former foreign minister of Rwanda, becomes Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie in 2019. Mushikiwabo was elected despite the fact that Rwanda replaced French with English as the main language for administration, business and education a decade ago. Her appointment is seen as a diplomatic triumph, supported by the French president.

  • Amina Mohammed (picture-alliance/empics/B. Lawless)

    Africa's most powerful women

    One woman and 193 states

    Nigerian Amina Mohammed has been deputy secretary general of the United Nations since January 2017. She had worked with the UN on the Millennium Development Goals from 2002 to 2005, Mohammed later served as special advisor to the then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and worked for a year as Nigeria's environment minister under President Muhammadu Buhari.

  • Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (Getty Images/AFP/H. Titus)

    Africa's most powerful women

    Debt fighter at the helm of government

    In Namibia, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has led the government since March 2015, when she became the first woman to do so. She previously served as finance minister, pursuing the ambitious goal of reducing the national debt. The economist has been a member of Namibia's National Assembly since 1995.

  • Isabel dos Santos (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/B. Fonseca)

    Africa's most powerful women

    Oil princess in disrepute

    Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's ex-president Jose dos Santos, is Africa's wealthiest woman. She amassed some of her wealth after her father made her director of the state-owned oil company in 2016. The new president of Angola dismissed her in one of his first official acts and initiated a corruption probe.

  • Jaynet Kabila (Getty Images/AFP/J. D. Kannah)

    Africa's most powerful women

    Power broker in the background

    Jaynet Kabila, the twin sister of the Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila and daughter of the former president Laurent Kabila, is known for her secrecy and diligence. She is a lawmaker who owns a television, Internet and radio company. In 2015, the French magazine Jeune Afrique declared her to be the most influential person in government.

  • Kamissa Camara (Getty Images/AFP/M. Cattani)

    Africa's most powerful women

    A cabinet minister making history

    Kamissa Camara, the youngest and first female foreign minister in the history of Mali, is a newcomer to foreign policy. The 35-year-old was appointed to cabinet by re-elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and is now one of 11 women in a government comprised of 32 cabinet ministers.

  • Folorunsho Alakija (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Ajayi)

    Africa's most powerful women

    An oil magnate and benefactor

    Nigerian Folorunsho Alakija is worth $1.6 billion (€1.4 billion). The oil production in Nigeria country makes the owner of Famfa Oil the third richest person in the country. Forbes Magazine lists her among the richest people worldwide. The 67-year-old has a foundation that supports widows and orphans.

    Author: Silja Fröhlich


