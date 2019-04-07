Rwanda marks 25 years since genocide  

Thousands of Rwandans, as well as President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame marked the 25th anniversary of the country's 1994 genocide in a somber ceremony on Sunday. The Kagames laid wreaths at a mass burial ground where 250,000 victims have been laid to rest, and leaders from across Africa, the European Union, and Canada also came to take part.

"In 1994, there was no hope, only darkness. Today, light radiates from this place ... How did it happen? Rwanda became a family once again," Kagame said.

The president added that "our people have carried an immense weight with little or no complaint. This has made us better and more united than ever before."

"What happened here will never happen again."

100 days of violence

On April 6, 1994, a plane carrying President Juvenal Habyarimana, an ethnic Hutu, was shot down. Ethnic Tutsis were blamed for the killing, causing bands of extremists to begin slaughtering Tutsis, supported by the army, police, and militias. The violence lasted for 100 days and left 800,000 people dead.

Kagame has ruled Rwanda since the end of the genocide. He has helped steer the country through economic recovery, but has been accused of rights abuses as well as failing to lead a national reconciliation about the violence. Many of the killers remain freeand many families were never able to locate their relatives' remains.

President Kagame has also publicly accused the 1994 Hutu-led government of shooting down his predecessor's plane, and has said the French government, which has soldiers stationed in Rwanda, turned a blind eye.

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered an investigation into whether his country's government played a role in the genocide, and declared his intention to make April 7 a national day of remembrance.

Later, Kagame will lead a candlelight vigil in Kigali's National Stadium, where 25 years ago many Tutsis sought shelter from the violence under the protection of UN troops. Some 30,000 people are expected to attend.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Black Earth Rising In the British Netflix series, Kate digs into the turmoil of her past. She wants to put those responsible for the genocide in her home country behind bars, but that puts her in grave danger. It's a dramatic reappraisal of the genocide — and its aftermath to this day, accompanied by Leonard Cohen's dark "You want it darker" as the soundtrack.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Hotel Rwanda Paul Rusesabagina ran the Hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali in 1994. During the genocide, he protected more than 1,200 people from certain death. In 2004, the story was turned into the film "Hotel Rwanda." The disturbing drama was not only nominated for three Oscars, but also reminded the general public of the atrocities of the genocide.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Shake Hands with the Devil Romeo Dallaire (photo) was commander of the UN mission in Rwanda before and during the genocide. In his book "Shake Hands with the Devil," he lays blame on the international community for the catastrophe of 1994. The Canadian had said that intervention was vital in order to stop the murder, but his cries for help and those of the Rwandans went unheeded. His book was turned into a film in 2007.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Hate Radio The radio was used by the génocidaires, who perpetrated the genocide in Rwanda, as a propaganda tool to spread their hate messages throughout the country. The RTLM broadcaster called the Tutsi and the moderate Hutu "cockroaches." In his play "Hate Radio," the Swiss theater director Milo Rau stages a frighteningly authentic day in the studio of the infamous station.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed with Our Families The church is also partly to blame for the genocide in Rwanda. This dramatic, formal sentence from a Tutsi pastor's letter to a church superior collaborating with the génocidaires was chosen by US journalist Phillip Gourevitch as the title of his book. In Rwanda, he collected reports from survivors. Through them he tried to understand the psychological aftermath of the genocide.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Shooting Dogs The film "Shooting Dogs" shows how quickly a supposedly healthy world became hell on earth. In a school in Kigali, hundreds of people seek shelter from the murderous militias waiting outside the gates. They initially believe that the UN blue helmets can protect them, but then the evacuations of Americans and Europeans begin. The Rwandans are left behind — and the killing starts.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Left to tell For 91 days, Immaculée Ilibagiza hid in the bathroom of a pastor's house. Machete-wielding men had been looking for her and the seven other women who had taken refuge in the small room. When they were finally able to leave, she discovered that almost her entire family had been murdered. She believes that it was her faith that saved her and has written about the genocide and its lasting effects.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Rwandan Records Even 25 years after the genocide, Rwanda remains inextricably linked to the darkest chapter in its history. But many Rwandans also want to look to the future — including rapper Eric1key and the "Rwandan Records" project. Their goal is to show there is more than just a victim mentality by promoting the perspective of self-confident people. They are holding shows in Berlin and later, in Rwanda. Author: Felix Schlagwein (als/ct)



