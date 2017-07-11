Russian ICBM test 'not deemed to be a threat' — Pentagon

Russia said on Wednesday that it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

In response, the Pentagon said that this was not deemed as a "threat" to the US and its allies and that Russia had alerted international partners of the test in accordance with nuclear treaties.

What did Russian authorities say about the test?

According to Russia's military, a test launch of the nuclear-capable ICBM was carried out 15:12 Moscow time (1212 GMT) on Wednesday from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region.

"The launch is the first in the government test program. After the completion of the test program, the tested Sarmat missile system will become part of the strategic missile forces," Russia's military said following the launch.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the country's defense ministry on the successful test launch

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Sarmat ICBM will have "no analogues" in the world for a long time and will make those who seek to threaten Russia think twice.

Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin called the test "a present to NATO."

Russia's Defense Ministry said that the missile would significantly increase the power of the country's nuclear potential.

"The Sarmat missile has unique characteristics that allow it to reliably overcome any existing and future missile defense systems," the ministry said, arguing that it would "significantly increase the combat power of [Russia's] strategic nuclear forces."

What was the US reaction to the test?

The Pentagon said in response that it had "not deemed the test to be a threat to the United States and its allies."

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that Washington had been "properly notified" of the "routine" test as per Russia's nuclear treaty obligations. Kirby added that the test was "not a surprise."

The missile has been known to be in production for many years. The launch was carried out weeks ahead of Russia's Victory Day celebrations marking the end of World War II in Europe on May 9, which is accompanied by a military parade and other tributes to Russian veterans.

