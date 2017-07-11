Russia-Ukraine updates: IAEA to stay at Zaporizhzhia amid clashes

Heavy fighting and shelling in the southern Ukrainian district of Enerhodar — the location of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — has continued despite the arrival of the team of inspectors from the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UK's Ministry of Defence reported on Friday

The IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and his 14-strong team arrived at the plant on Thursday to inspect possible damage to Europe's largest nuclear power facility in the midst of intense fighting.

Grossi said that the IAEA was "here to stay" and Zaporizhzhia and will set up a continued presence there.

The delegation was given a tour of the facility by Russian forces. Grossi said they would remain there until it had finished its assessment.

"It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times by chance, deliberately — we don't have the elements to assess that," Grossi said after first viewing the plant on Thursday. "And this is why we are trying to put in place certain mechanisms and the presence, as I said, of our people there.''

IAEA experts complete first tour of nuclear plant

Grossi also described hearing the ongoing clashes while at the plant. "There were moments when fire was obvious — heavy machine guns, artillery, mortars at two or three times were really very concerning, I would say, for all of us."

The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war — although still run by Ukrainian engineers — and was briefly disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid following shelling. Both sides blame each other for targeting the plant.

Zelenskyy criticizes 'fruitless tour' of Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the arrival of the IAEA delegation in Zaporizhzhia but lamented the fact that Russian forces barred international journalists from joining the tour and that Grossi failed to call for the demilitarization of the area.

"Ukraine did everything to make this mission happen," he said in his address late on Thursday. "But it is bad that the occupiers are trying to turn this IAEA mission — a really necessary one — into a fruitless tour of the plant."

"When we met with Mr. Grossi and members of the mission in Kyiv, we agreed that the mission would be accompanied by journalists from Ukrainian and international media," Zelenskyy continued. "Unfortunately, this wasn't done. Although it was promised."

While laying the blame at the feet of the "occupiers," the president also held the IAEA accountable for failing to "protect the representatives of independent media."

He also said that he had spoken with Grossi about demilitarization, but regretted that "we have not yet heard the appropriate calls from the IAEA."

ab/rt (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)