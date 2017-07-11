Russia-Ukraine updates: Explosions rock Kyiv, mayor says

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitchko said multiple blasts hit a central district in the Ukrainian capital on Monday.

"Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district — in the center of the capital. All services are going to the places. Details later," he wrote on Telegram.

The district houses several government offices and includes the historic old town.

The blasts come after months of relative calm in the capital, which has been spared most of the fighting that has raged in the country's east.

A spokesperson for the Emergency Service in Kyiv told several media outlets there were an unspecified number of deaths and injuries, with rescuers at work in several locations.

Here's more news from the war or concerning the war from Monday, October 10:

Putin calls bridge blast 'act of terrorism'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the blast on Kerch Bridge was a terrorist attack orchestrated by Ukraine. He is to hold a meeting of his security council on Monday.

"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure. This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," Putin said in a video on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said to TASS news agency, "Russia can only respond to this crime by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world. This is what Russian citizens expect."

The Kerch Bridge is a key link between Russia and Crimea, built after Moscow illegally annexed the territory in 2014. It is also an artery for the port of Sevastopol, where the Russian Black Sea fleet is based.

Putin met Sunday with Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee, who said the explosion on the bridge was caused by a vehicle that had traveled through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia and Russia's Krasnodar region.

Ukrainian special services were helped by Russians as well as other foreign nationals, he said in a video posted on Telegram.

UN General Assembly to open debate on Russia annexations

The UN General Assembly on Monday is set to open a debate on a draft resolution condemning Russia's illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

In violation of international law, Moscow claimed Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as part of Russia following sham referendums in the regions.

After the debate, the 193 UN members are set to vote on the resolution, with no country wielding veto power. The matter is being brought to the General Assembly after Russia used its veto power to block a similar proposal in a Security Council meeting.

"Unless the UN system and the international community through the General Assembly react to this kind of illegal attempt, then we would be in a very, very bad place," Swedish diplomat Olof Skoog who was involved in drafting the text, told reporters.

A failure by the General Assembly to act would give "carte blanche to other countries to do likewise or to give recognition to what Russia has done," he added.

Overnight shelling in Zaporizhzhia destroys building

Shelling of the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight has destroyed an apartment building and caused injuries, Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the broader Zaporizhzhia region said early on Monday.

"As a result of a missile attack in the centre of Zaporizhzhia, a multi-story residential building was destroyed again," Starukh said on Telegram.

Earlier on Sunday, another strike killed at least 13 and injured 87.

