Russia-Ukraine updates: Dawn strikes in Kharkiv, another grain ship sets sail

Ukraine's governor of the Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Synehubov, reported renewed dawn shelling of the city of Kharkiv on Thursday morning.

"At the moment, there are 18 wounded, among them two children; one person died," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram social media network.

Kharkiv came under Russian fire on Wednesday, too, with six people killed and 16 wounded in that attack according to the Ukrainian Emergencies Service.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Wednesday's attack "a devious and cynical strike on civilians with no justification."

Kharkiv, with a population of about 1.4 million according to UN figures from 2017, is situated close to the Russian border and has been contested for most of the war. It was also hit by artillery fire on Tuesday night.

Here's a roundup of some of the other key developments in Ukraine on August 18.

Ukraine, Turkey, UN to hold talks in Lviv

Zelenskyy will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later on Thursday in the western city of Lviv, far from the front lines.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said that among other issues, Guterres would discuss "his overall efforts to do what he can to essentially lower the temperature as much as possible with the various authorities."

Turkey, which helped broker an agreement clearing the way for Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, said the talks would also explore political solutions to the conflict.

Russia accuses Ukraininan forces of planning 'provocation'

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said, without providing evidence, that Ukraine was planning a "provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to coincide with the UN visit. Shellfire has been reported at the Russian-controlled site repeatedly of late, with Ukraine and Russia blaming each other. Ukraine said on Wednesday that it would start nuclear disaster drills near the site.

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video message that the visit came amid "strategic deadlock" in the almost 6-month-old conflict.

"Russian forces have achieved only minimal advances, and in some cases we have advanced, since last month," Arestovych said.

Another food ship, this time carrying corn, sets sail

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that another ship carrying Ukrainian food exports, corn this time, set sail in the Black Sea.

The Belize-flagged "I Maria" set sail from the port of Chornomorsk, not far south of Odesa, from where many such ships have set sail.

In total, 25 ships have left Ukraine under the UN-brokered deal, including three that departed on Wednesday.

The war put additional pressure on already-rising food prices, with Ukraine and Russia both among the world's leading agricultural exporters.

A separate UN deal sought to ensure Russian food and fertilizer exports would not be halted by roadblocks, in exchange for Russia's navy allowing ships safe passage.

Exiled activist says Russia recruiting soldiers from prisons

Russian prison rights activist and journalist Olga Romanova alleged on Thursday that Russia was looking to recruit soldiers from its prisons.

Romanova claimed in a short Facebook post written in Russian that even prisoners who had not been convicted were being offered to have the charges against them dropped in exchange for signing up.

She said she had heard of examples of this in pretrial detention centers near Moscow, but added "I think it has started everywhere."

Romanova moved to Germany in 2017 saying she feared persecution at home.

Famously, Russia's conviction rate in criminal court cases has been consistent at around 99% for years, meaning very few defendants can hope to beat the charges in front of a judge or, much less frequently, a jury.

msh/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)