Ukraine: UN chief Guterres meets Zelenskyy with focus on grain, nuclear power plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ensure security at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops," Zelenskyy said in a statement after meeting Guterres in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Guterres was visiting Lviv, where he held three-way talks with Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Nuclear plant concerns

The meeting comes a day after the head of NATO said it was "urgent" that the UN's nuclear watchdog be allowed to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

DW correspondent in Lviv, Mathias Bölinger, said a scenario where UN experts monitor the situation in Zaporizhzhia is one that would need negotiations with both sides, as both Moscow and Kyiv have consistently traded blame over shelling.

But Moscow has so far dismissed UN proposals on Zaporizhzhia. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev on Thursday said the UN calling for the demilitarization of the area around the Russian-occupied nuclear plant was "unacceptable."

At the same time, Russia's Defense Ministry has denied deploying heavy weaponry in and around the plant.

The Russian control of Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power station, has sparked concerns about a possible nuclear accident should fighting occur there.

UN Chief warns against spread of nuclear weapons

What else is on the agenda?

Thursday talks were expected to also tackle grain exports and sounding out options for a potential diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine on the agenda.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Guterres would discuss a variety of issues, including "overall efforts to do what he can

to essentially lower the temperature as much as possible with the various authorities."

Zelenskyy said and Guterres agreed to continue working on implementing a deal aimed at exporting grain out of Ukrainian ports.

The Ukrainian leader also spoke about the issue with his Turkish counterpart. He said in another statement that he and Erdogan discussed "the possibility of improving the grain initiative."

Last month, Turkey and the UN helped broker an agreement clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million metric tons of corn and other grain stuck in its Black Sea ports since Russia began its invasion on February 24.

So far, the grain deal seems to be holding, with the Turkish Defense Ministry saying 622,000 tons of grain have been shipped from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Ukraine: Sailing grain out of a war zone

Erdogan's mediator role

Before meeting Guterres, Zelenskyy held joint talks with Erdogan, who was on his first trip to Ukraine since the war started.

Ankara, with its strong ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, has had a key role in diplomatic efforts throughout the war.

DW correspondent in Istanbul, Julia Hahn, said President Erdogan was expected to push for cease-fire talks during Thursday's meeting.

"This war really has put Turkey in a difficult position," Hahn said, noting how dependent Ankara is on Russia in the areas of energy, trade and tourism.

"What the Turkish leader has been trying to do is turning this challenge into an opportunity, where he is now emerging as the man everybody has to talk to when it comes to this war, this conflict," Hahn added.

fb, jsi/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP)