 Russia probes sabotage on space station | News | DW | 06.09.2018

News

Russia probes sabotage on space station

The head of Russia's space agency has described "several attempts at drilling" a small hole on a Russian module on the ISS. Authorities are investigating whether the act was "deliberate interference in space."

Russia's Soyuz space module

Russia's space agency on Wednesday said it will hopefully announce in the coming weeks the origin of a small hole discovered on the inner wall of Russia's Soyuz module on the International Space Station.

ISS crew members discovered the hole last week and quickly sealed it with tape and sealant. Although it caused a small loss pressure, the space agency said it was not life-threatening.

Earlier this week, Russian officials raised the idea that a person may have deliberately created the hole to sabotage the module.

'Deliberate interference'

Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin said late Monday that there were "several attempts at drilling." He said the drill appeared to have been held by an "unsteady hand."

Rogozin questioned whether the hole had been a "production defect or some premeditated actions." "We are checking the earth version. But there is another version that we do not rule out: deliberate interference in space."

Read more: Orbiting lunar base: German astronaut Reiter on Deep Space Gateway

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Non-stop commune: 15 years at the ISS

    Larger than a six-bedroom house

    The International Space Station is home to an international crew of six people, who also work there. It travels at a speed of five miles per second (8kps), orbiting Earth every 90 minutes. Eight solar arrays provide power to the station and make it the second brightest object in the night sky after the moon. You don't need a telescope to see it.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Non-stop commune: 15 years at the ISS

    Expedition 1

    This was the ISS's first long-term crew: American astronaut William Shepherd (center) and his two Russian fellow workers, cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko (left) and Sergei Krikalev (right). They moved into the ISS on November 2, 2000, and stayed for 136 days.

  • Bildergalerie Earth Art Scott Kelly

    Non-stop commune: 15 years at the ISS

    Up to one year

    On average, space station crews, also known as expeditions, stay in space for about five and a half months. Two crew members, though, are currently breaking the record: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly (photo) and Roscosmos cosmonaut, Mikhail Kornienko. They will live and work in space for a whole year - longer than any others.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Non-stop commune: 15 years at the ISS

    Multinational

    This is Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield strumming his guitar on the ISS at Christmas 2012. Since 2000, crew members have included 141 US citizens, 44 from Russia, seven from Japan, seven from Canada, five from Italy, three from France, three from Germany, and one each from Brazil, South Africa, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Non-stop commune: 15 years at the ISS

    Shuttle bus

    Crew members and supplies arrive at the ISS via transfer vehicles and space freighters. This photo shows space shuttle Atlantis, which operated until 2011, docking onto the space station. These days, astronauts arrive at the ISS in a Soyuz capsule.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Non-stop commune: 15 years at the ISS

    Out for a walk

    There have been more than 180 spacewalks - 'EVA' in astronaut terms - at the ISS since 2000. This photo shows astronaut Mike Hopkins on a spacewalk on December 24, 2013.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Non-stop commune: 15 years at the ISS

    Extraordinary exterior

    The ISS has several robotic arms. This one, Canadarm2, is 57.7 feet (17.58 meters) long when fully extended, and has seven motorized joints. It can lift 220,000 pounds (100 tons), which is the weight of a space shuttle orbiter. This photo shows astronaut Stephen K. Robinson anchored to Canadarm2's foot restraint.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Non-stop commune: 15 years at the ISS

    Blue Dot mission

    Crew members spend about 35 hours per week conducting research. German ESA astronaut, Alexander Gerst, for example, observed and analyzed changes to the human body that occur in microgravity. Gerst returned to Earth on November 10, 2014.

  • Sojus-Kapsel mit ISS-Crew auf dem Weg zur Landung in Kasachstan

    Non-stop commune: 15 years at the ISS

    Back home

    When their time at the ISS is over, astronauts are taken away by Soyuz capsules. They fall to Earth with a parachute to ease their landing. Welcome home!

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


'Wrong hole'

But some working in Russia's space industry remained skeptical it could have happened in space. Alexander Zheleznyakov, a former space industry engineer, told Russia's state-run TASS news agency that he was unconvinced that a crew member would have committed such an act.

"Judging by what I saw on the phots, it must have been done on earth. The hole is in a place that is very hard to get to. Drilling it would not be easy," Zhelenznyakov said.

"Most probably, a worker drilled a wrong hole and then patched it up and then either avoided telling anyone or those he had informed preferred to keep quiet."

US-Russia cooperation in space is one of the few remaining areas untouched by Washington's sanctions against Moscow.

Watch video 02:45
Now live
02:45 mins.

ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst set for next ISS mission

ls/kl (Reuters, AP, AFP)

