Russia offers debt relief to recruits for Ukraine war

Russia is seeking new ways to recruit fighters for the ongoing conflict that has lasted nearly three years and impacted troop levels.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a law that allows debt forgiveness for new recruits signing up to fight in Ukraine, government announced.

The new legislation allows those signing up for a one-year contract to have their bad debts of up to 10 million roubles (€92,000, $95,835), written off.

Law won't apply to those already enlisted

The law — approved by parliament earlier this month — will be applicable to potential recruits who have had debt collection proceedings initiated against them before December 1.

Those who have already been enlisted would not be eligible for the new measure to attract manpower.

Russia has faced a high attrition rate of its forces as its ongoing invasion of Ukraine grinds on.

In October, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutter said that over 600,000 Russian forces had been killed or injured in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

Rutte said that it is Russia's battlefield losses that is leading to "growing desperation" on the part of Putin.

Rutter made those comments when he confirmed that North Korean troops had been sent to Russia to join the fighting in Ukraine.

How Russia's army uses cash bonuses to find new recruits To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Russia has managed to bolster its ranks by offering increasingly large payouts, in some cases of many times the average salary, to those willing to fight in Ukraine.

The measures have meant another general mobilization has been avoided.

kb/lo (Reuters, AFP)