 Russia let MH17 suspect flee, Dutch prosecutors allege | News | DW | 02.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia let MH17 suspect flee, Dutch prosecutors allege

A suspect in the downing of MH17 over Ukraine was allowed to leave Russia despite personal pleas from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to detain and extradite the man. Moscow broke European law, Dutch prosecutors say.

Vladimir Tsemakh (L), an Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in the downing of flight MH17, smiles as he speaks with his lawyer after the verdict of the court of appeal

Russia shunned an extradition request in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and let a suspect leave the country, Dutch prosecutors said on Monday.

The Netherlands had demanded Russia to deliver Volodymyr Tsemakh, believed to be a commander of pro-Russian separatists and an air defense specialist.

"The Russian Federation does not extradite its own citizens but since Mr Tsemakh is a Ukrainian citizen, there were no impediments for his extradition," the prosecutors said in a statement.

Read more: Specter of MH17 haunts Kremlin

Delivered to Russia by Kyiv

Tsemakh had been captured by Ukrainian forces. While in custody, he was questioned by the Dutch authorities and declared a suspect in the downing of MH17. However, Kyiv rejected their appeals to keep Tsemakh detained and delivered him to Russia within the landmark prisoner swap September.

Watch video 01:25

Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash five years on

The Dutch then urged Russia, through both official and informal channels, to detain the suspect. The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, personally appealed to Moscow and the foreign minister Stef Blok also raised the issue with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Read more: MH17 downing and probe: What you need to know

As a member of the Council of Europe, Russia is part of the European Convention on Extradition. The Dutch prosecutors said that Moscow's lack of response was illegal under the document.

Media reports show that Tsemakh has already managed to return to his home in rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine. Russia "willingly allowed Mr. Tsemakh to leave" the country, prosecutors said.

Watch video 01:56

Investigators: MH17 downed by Russian missile

Trial stays on schedule

Less than two weeks ago, the Dutch authorities received a notice from Moscow that Russia was not able to comply with the request because Tsemakh's whereabouts was unknown.

However, Tsemakh remaining at large will have "no effect on the start of the MH17 criminal trial" in March the prosecutors said. While Tsemakh is considered a suspect, the authorities have yet to decide if there is enough evidence to charge him. Four other men are set to be tried in absentia.

The Netherlands is spearheading the probe into the downing of the passenger jet over east Ukraine in 2014. The incident claimed 298 lives, including 196 Dutch nationals. Prosecutors now believe that the missile was fired from Russian territory near the Ukrainian border.

Russia has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation with the destroyed plane.

dj/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP, Interfax)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Specter of MH17 haunts Kremlin

Dutch-led investigations into the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine have unearthed new evidence that points the finger squarely at Russia. It could implicate the Kremlin, writes Konstantin Eggert. (20.11.2019)  

Ukraine court releases key MH17 witness

Shortly before a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, a court in Kyiv has released on bail a man suspected of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. (05.09.2019)  

MH17 downing and probe: What you need to know

A Boeing 777 passenger jet was destroyed above a Ukraine conflict zone in 2014, with all 298 people on board losing their lives. International investigators blame pro-Russia rebels, and have started naming suspects. (17.07.2019)  

Russia and Ukraine carry out prisoner swap

Russian and Ukrainian authorities have confirmed the long-awaited prisoner exchange. Those swapped are believed to include Ukrainian journalists, sailors, a filmmaker and a suspected Russian witness to the MH17 downing. (07.09.2019)  

MH17 investigators name four suspects to face murder charges

Three Russians and one Ukrainian national were named as first suspects in the 2014 downing of an airliner above Ukraine. A former "defense minister" of the so-called Donetsk Republic, Igor Girkin, is among the suspects. (19.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash five years on  

Investigators: MH17 downed by Russian missile  

Related content

Niederlande Westerbeke - PK in Bunnik zu MH17-Absturz 2014

Opinion: Specter of MH17 haunts Kremlin 20.11.2019

Dutch-led investigations into the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine have unearthed new evidence that points the finger squarely at Russia. It could implicate the Kremlin, writes Konstantin Eggert.

MH17 Flugzeugabsturz Absturzstelle Ukraine Separatist 19.7.2014

MH17 investigators link plane crash to Russian officials 14.11.2019

Dutch investigators say they intercepted telephone calls that implicate the Russian government in the MH17 downing over Ukraine in 2014. Prosecutors are making a new appeal for witnesses to contribute information.

Ukraine Landminen vor einem zerstörten Panzer

UN court says it can rule on Ukraine-Russia dispute 08.11.2019

The ruling means the International Court of Justice will hear a case on Russia's alleged backing of Ukrainian separatists. It will also address discrimination against minorities in annexed Crimea.

Advertisement