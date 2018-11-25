Russia fires on and seizes Ukrainian naval vessels: Ukrainian navy

The Ukrainian navy on Sunday accused Russia of firing on and seizing several of its ships off the coast of the Moscow-controlled Crimea peninsula.

Russian boats "opened fire on a group of ships," naval officials said in a statement, adding that two crew were injured and two vessels sustained damage. The Ukrainian navy said several ships were taken over by Russian special forces.

A spokesman for Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Kyiv was convening an emergency meeting of the military's top brass on Sunday night after the second incident in a tense standoff between the two foes.

Earlier in the day, Russia said it had shut off access to the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea, accusing Ukrainian vessels of traversing its territorial waters without permission.

Two Ukrainian navy artillery boats and a tugboat were transiting from Odessa on the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, via the Kerch Strait, a narrow passage between Crimea and the Russian mainland.

A Russian coast guard vessel responded to their presence by ramming a Ukrainian navy tugboat, resulting in damage to the ship's engines and hull, the Ukrainian navy said earlier.

Read more: Five years after Euromaidan, Ukraine's new reformers battle corruption

New tensions escalate quickly

Both sides quickly traded blame over the initial incident. Russian media cited authorities as saying that Kyiv had sought to "create a conflict situation."

Ukraine insisted it had informed Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in advance about the ships' movements.

Kyiv said Moscow had violated the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the contract between Kiev and Moscow on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

Watch video 05:03 Now live 05:03 mins. Share Worries in the Ukraine: Worries in the West Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37iWj Worries in the Ukraine: Worries in the West

Although a 2003 treaty designates the tow areas as shared territorial waters, Russia has been asserting greater

control over the passage since 2015.

This latest dispute has raised concerns about a possible escalation of a wider conflict between the two neighbors.

Read more: European Union extends Crimea sanctions for a year

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, and eastern Ukraine has descended into violence, with the West accusing Russia of supporting pro-Moscow separatists in the region.

mm/rc (DPA, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.