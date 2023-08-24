  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Fukushima
Bundesliga
PoliticsRussian Federation

Russia extends detention of WSJ reporter Gershkovich

August 24, 2023

The reporter has been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest in March. Moscow accuses Evan Gershkovich of espionage, which he and the Wall Street Journal deny.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VWYM
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2023.
US reporter Evan Gershkovich will stay in pre-trial detention for three more monthsImage: Evgenia Novozhenina/REUTERS

A Russian court on Thursday extended the pre-trial detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovig by three months.

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, has been detained since March on spy charges, which both he and his employer deny. Such charges could carry up to 20 years in prison.

The US has repeatedly lobbied for his release, accusing Moscow of "hostage diplomacy." US President Joe Biden described Gershkovich's detention as "totally illegal."

What happened in today's hearing?

Gershkovich arrived at court on Thursday in handcuffs, wearing jeans, sneakers and a shirt. The 31-year-old US citizen was taken there in a white prison van.

A spokesperson for Moscow's Lefortovsky District Court said he would remain in detention "until November 30, 2023."

Earlier this month, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited the jailed reporter for a third time. She said he appeared to be in good health, despite the challenging circumstances.

Gershkovich was being held at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions. During Soviet times, it was where suspects accused by the KGB intelligence service would be held.

What were the reactions to the detention extension?

The WSJ voiced on Thursday its disappointment following the detention extension, saying Gershkovich was "arbitrarily and wrongfully detained for doing his job as a journalist."

"The baseless accusations against him are categorically false, and we continue to push for his immediate release," the newspaper said in a statement. "Journalism is not a crime."

Germany's top diplomat also condemned the extension, saying it was an example of Moscow's "brutal" system and adding that the US journalist "must be released."

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters that the decision "shows what this brutal force at home means -- that there are no fair trials" in Russia.

The journalist was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg, during a reporting trip to the country. He is the first US reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since the late days of the Cold War.

In September 1986, the KGB arrested Nicholas Daniloff, who was the Moscow correspondent for US News and World Report at the time.

rmt/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Russia accuses US reporter of spying

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People carry a body bag away from the wreckage of a crashed private jet, near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Berlin notes 'pattern' after Prigozhin's presumed death

PoliticsAugust 24, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Patients wait in a crowded corridor of a Nigerian hospital.

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

SocietyAugust 24, 202302:55 min
More from Africa

Asia

Srettha Thavisin in a blue suit greets supporters

Thailand: What lies ahead for the new government?

Thailand: What lies ahead for the new government?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A Preussen Münster player battles a Hamburg opponent for the ball

The Bundesliga: How it all started 6 decades ago

The Bundesliga: How it all started 6 decades ago

SoccerAugust 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Russland Bekanntgabe Rückzug Cherson Sergei Surovikin

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Smiling, former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

PoliticsAugust 23, 202302:51 min
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

BusinessAugust 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage