Russia extends detention of WSJ reporter Gershkovich

The reporter has been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest in March. Moscow accuses Evan Gershkovich of espionage, which he and the Wall Street Journal deny.

A Russian court on Thursday extended the pre-trial detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovig by three months.

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, has been detained since March on spy charges, which both he and his employer deny. Such charges could carry up to 20 years in prison.

The US has repeatedly lobbied for his release, accusing Moscow of "hostage diplomacy." US President Joe Biden described Gershkovich's detention as "totally illegal."

What happened in today's hearing?

Gershkovich arrived at court on Thursday in handcuffs, wearing jeans, sneakers and a shirt. The 31-year-old US citizen was taken there in a white prison van.

A spokesperson for Moscow's Lefortovsky District Court said he would remain in detention "until November 30, 2023."

Earlier this month, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited the jailed reporter for a third time. She said he appeared to be in good health, despite the challenging circumstances.

Gershkovich was being held at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions. During Soviet times, it was where suspects accused by the KGB intelligence service would be held.

What were the reactions to the detention extension?

The WSJ voiced on Thursday its disappointment following the detention extension, saying Gershkovich was "arbitrarily and wrongfully detained for doing his job as a journalist."

"The baseless accusations against him are categorically false, and we continue to push for his immediate release," the newspaper said in a statement. "Journalism is not a crime."

Germany's top diplomat also condemned the extension, saying it was an example of Moscow's "brutal" system and adding that the US journalist "must be released."

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters that the decision "shows what this brutal force at home means -- that there are no fair trials" in Russia.

The journalist was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg, during a reporting trip to the country. He is the first US reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since the late days of the Cold War.

In September 1986, the KGB arrested Nicholas Daniloff, who was the Moscow correspondent for US News and World Report at the time.

rmt/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)