Russia election: Putin wins with 88% support, exit poll says

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on course for a fifth term in office after three days of nationwide elections, an exit poll suggests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was slated to win the country's presidential election, state-run exit polls showed Sunday.

The government-run VTsIOM pollster showed the 71-year-old had won a landslide, having secured 88% of the vote.

The exit polls were released following the closure of polling stations in Russia's westernmost region of Kaliningrad on Sunday evening.

Putin was widely expected to secure a landslide fifth term following a ballot that lasted three days but included no real opposition candidates.

After a relentless crackdown on dissent, Putin is now poised to extend his nearly quarter century of rule for six more years.

The election took place amid attacks within Russia by Ukrainian missiles and drones, which have killed several people.

After the exit poll was announced, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Putin as a power-hungry "dictator."

"It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure — as has happened so often in history — is simply sick from power and is doing everything he can to rule forever. There is no evil he will not commit to prolong his personal power," Zelenskyy said on social media.

The White House denounced the Russian election as "obviously not free nor fair given how Mr. Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him."

Germany's foreign ministry said the result would "surprise nobody."

"Putin's rule is authoritarian, he relies on censorship, repression & violence. The "election" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void & another breach of international law," the ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The UK's foreign office wrote on X: By illegally holding elections on Ukrainian territory, Russia demonstrates that it is not interested in finding a path to peace. The UK will continue to provide humanitarian, economic and military aid to Ukrainians defending their democracy."

mm/wd (Reuters, AFP)