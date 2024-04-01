Russia demands extradition of Ukraine intelligence chief

Russia demanded that Ukraine hand over several people, including Ukraine's head of intelligence, for their involvement in what it called "terrorist attacks" on Russian soil.

Russia has demanded the extradition of the head of Ukraine's security service, known as SBU, as well as of others linked with carrying out "terrorist attacks" on Russian territory, its Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Accusing Ukraine of its involvement in a series of terrorist attacks in Russia, the foreign ministry also listed the violent events that have occurred in the country since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

What did Russia's foreign ministry say?

The foreign ministry said it has called on Ukraine to "immediately arrest and extradite" several people including the head of the SBU secret service, Vasil Malyuk.

It said Malyuk had admitted to "organizing the bombing of the Crimean Bridge in October 2022" and "revealed details of the organization of other terrorist attacks in Russia."

In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated its claim that the mass shooting attack at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow in late March was linked to Ukraine. An affiliate of the so-called "Islamic State" claimed responsibility for the attack that killed at least 140 people.

SBU says 'pointless' demand

The SBU said the Russian demand was particularly "cynical coming from the terrorist state itself" and was "pointless."

It referred to the arrest warrant against Putin issued by the International Criminal Court in connection with the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia and said: “The tribunal in The Hague is waiting for him.”

