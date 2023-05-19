  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey Elections
Members of Greenpeace sail next to a tanker "Ust Luga" near Asgardstrand, Norway
Members of Greenpeace sail next to a tanker "Ust Luga" as part of a protest against delivering Russian oil to NorwayImage: NTB via REUTERS
Law and JusticeRussian Federation

Russia declares Greenpeace an 'undesirable organization'

33 minutes ago

Russia declared the environmental group Greenpeace an "undesirable organization." This status effectively bans the group from operating in the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rah7

Russia on Friday declared the environmental group Greenpeace an "undesirable organization." The designation criminalizes the work of organizations that bear the brand and puts employees at risk of criminal prosecution.

The "undesirable" or "foreign agent" labels have been applied to dozens of foreign NGOs in Russia since the classification first began came into use in 2015.

"Undesirable" is the stronger designation of the two, leading to an effective ban in the country rather than closer monitoring by authorities.

What is Greenpease accused of?

In a statement, The Office of the General Prosecutor said Greenpeace posed "a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security" of the country, as the group had tried to "interfere in the internal affairs of the state."

Since the start of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, Greenpeace activists have been engaged in "anti-Russian propaganda" and called for Russia's economic isolation, the statement said.

Greenpeace's efforts have been "aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation and attempting to change power in the country in an unconstitutional way," the Office of the General Prosecutor said.

"The environmental activities of Greenpeace are in fact accompanied by the active promotion of a political position, attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the state and are aimed at undermining its economic foundations," the statement said.

Russia's crackdown on Ukraine war opponents

Greenpeace voices its opposition to decision

"This decision makes it illegal for any Greenpeace activity to continue in Russia. Therefore, the Russian branch of Greenpeace is forced to close," Greenpease said in a statement voicing its categorical opposition to the decision. 

"If you think about this decision, it turns out that it is undesirable to protect nature in Russia," the organization said. "By destroying Greenpeace for being critical of environmental issues, the country loses one of its leading experts in solving environmental problems."

Emerging from the anti-nuclear and counterculture movement of the late 1960s, Greenpeace is one of the largest and best-known environmental organizations in the world, operating in over 50 countries, including Russia.

Russia had already launched criminal proceedings against Greenpeace activists in 2013 when they tried to scale an offshore oil platform in the Arctic Ocean, which belonged to state energy giant Gazprom, in protest against Arctic oil production.

In that incident, Russian security services boarded the group's Dutch-registered boat Arctic Sunrise and took the 30-strong crew into custody, where they were investigated for piracy.

Russia adds Deutsche Welle to 'foreign agent' list

Suppression of freedoms in Russia

A year after Moscow's attack on Ukraine, authorities are taking the suppression of freedoms in Russia to unprecedented levels.

Independent media and human rights groups are being shut down, and most key opposition figures are behind bars or in exile. 

The Russian government has also branded dozens of other NGOs as well as independent media and individuals as "foreign agents." 

In March, the justice ministry labelled the World Wildlife Fund a "foreign agent." This label has Soviet-era connotations and has been widely used against Kremlin critics.

dh/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Russland | Militärparade am 9. Mai in Moskau

Is Russia heading back into full-scale Soviet repression?

Is Russia heading back into full-scale Soviet repression?

As Russia began its war in Ukraine, it forced the closure of Russian independent media outlets. The aim was to secure absolute control of the public narrative. But did it work? DW's Conflict Zone asks journalist Ekaterina Kotrikadze.
PoliticsMay 18, 202226:06 min
To The Point Sendung | TTPE Totale

Russia under Putin: Why is the opposition disappearing?

Russia under Putin: Why is the opposition disappearing?

Western sanctions and political repression at home haven't dampened support for Russia's war in Ukraine. Why? Our guests: Ilya Krasilshchik (journalist), Ksenia Krimer (historian), Ulrike von Hirschhausen (historian)
ConflictsApril 27, 202326:06 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

G7 leaders participate in a wreath laying ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, on May 19, 2023

G7 nations unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

European schengen visa in passport

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean soldiers stand guard at the Demilitarized Zone

Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea

Germany's Scholz to make brief, symbolic visit to S. Korea

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius shielding his eyes, looking into the distance

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Germany: Defense minister battles Bundeswehr bureaucracy

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Trees stand in water as incessant rain has caused the river to break its banks

Italy's deadly floods: How can water be so powerful?

Italy's deadly floods: How can water be so powerful?

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A design plan for futuristic mirror-encased skyscrapers in a red dessert

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

PoliticsMay 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

Conflicts6 hours ago02:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Catastrophe23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage