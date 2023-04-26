  1. Skip to content
Why is the Russian opposition disappearing?

49 minutes ago

Western sanctions and political repression at home haven't dampened support for Russia's war in Ukraine. Why? Our guests: Ilya Krasilshchik (journalist), Ksenia Krimer (historian), Ulrike von Hirschhausen (historian)

https://p.dw.com/p/4QczQ
To The Point Sendung | TTPE Ilya Krasilshchik
Image: DW

 

Ilya Krasilshchik is a Russian journalist. He faces 10 years in prison for allegedly spreading fake news on the killings of civilians in Ukraine. Illia had co-founded Meduza, a Russian language web news outlet based in Riga, Latvia. 

To The Point Sendung | TTPE Ksenia Krimer
Image: DW

 

 

Ksenia Krimer is a historian and author. She is currently a visiting research fellow at the Leibniz Centre for Contemporary History in Potsdam, Germany. 

 

To The Point Sendung | TTPD+E Ulrike von Hirschhausen
Image: DW

 

 

Ulrike von Hirschhausen is also a historian. She teaches at the University of Rostock with a special focus on empires. 

 

About the show

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

To the point — International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation. It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world.

Page 1 of 2
