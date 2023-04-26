Why is the Russian opposition disappearing?
Ilya Krasilshchik is a Russian journalist. He faces 10 years in prison for allegedly spreading fake news on the killings of civilians in Ukraine. Illia had co-founded Meduza, a Russian language web news outlet based in Riga, Latvia.
Ksenia Krimer is a historian and author. She is currently a visiting research fellow at the Leibniz Centre for Contemporary History in Potsdam, Germany.
Ulrike von Hirschhausen is also a historian. She teaches at the University of Rostock with a special focus on empires.