Russian soldiers operate rocket launchers in Ukraine
It's unclear whether the Russian military will actually follow through with the temporary truceImage: Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/SNA/IMAGO
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia announces temporary Orthodox Christmas cease-fire

1 hour ago

The truce would last from noon local time on January 6 to midnight on January 7, the same time as Orthodox Christmas celebrations. Ukraine dismissed Putin's proposal as "hypocrisy."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine from noon January 6 to midnight on January 7, the same time as Orthodox Christmas.

The Kremlin said Putin was influenced by Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kiril in making the decision.

"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriach Kirill, I instruct the defense minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023 until 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023 a cease-fire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine," a statement from the Kremlin said.   

The announcement would be the first time a national cease-fire occurred in the war. It's unclear whether Putin and the Russian military will actually follow through with the decision.

Ukraine dismissed Putin's calls

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak slammed the announcement saying it was hypocritical. 

He said a "temporary truce" would only be possible if Russia withdrew from the territory it is currently occupying in Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation must leave the occupied territories, only then will it have a 'temporary truce'...Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

He earlier dismissed Patriarch Kirill's call for a cease-fire as a "cynical trap and element of propaganda." Podolyak said the Russian Orthodox Church acts as a "war propagandist."

Putin's decision also follows a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who urged the Russian president to declare a "unilateral" cease-fire in Ukraine.     

lo,wd/aw (AFP, Reuters)

Russian deserters in Georgia

The Ukraine War and its economic fallout are likely to top Germany's political agenda in 2023.

Ukraine tops Germany's political agenda for 2023

Russia's war on Ukraine and its economic fallout are likely to stay at the top of Germany's political agenda in 2023. But the economic pinch could undermine support for the government's Ukraine policies. What challenges will Chancellor Olaf Scholz face?
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202303:15 min
The coffin of former Pope Benedict is carried during his funeral, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 5, 2023.

Pope Benedict XVI honored at St. Peter's Square funeral

Religion7 hours ago
Doctor Bukar M. Galtimar, right, examines a malnourished child at the Inpatients Therapeutic Feeding Center in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Health24 hours ago
Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

Press Freedom51 minutes ago
A room hosting a patient infected with COVID-19 coronavirus, medical staff wearing PPE

Are Germany’s hospitals in critical condition?

Health4 hours ago06:30 min
Lucie Fukova (left) speaks into a microphone at a meeting on Roma at the OSCE

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

PoliticsJanuary 4, 2023
Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jerusalem's sacred site.

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Politics5 hours ago
The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

Business5 hours ago
Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
