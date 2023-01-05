Russia announces temporary Orthodox Christmas cease-fire

The truce would last from noon local time on January 6 to midnight on January 7, the same time as Orthodox Christmas celebrations. Ukraine dismissed Putin's proposal as "hypocrisy."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine from noon January 6 to midnight on January 7, the same time as Orthodox Christmas.

The Kremlin said Putin was influenced by Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kiril in making the decision.

"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriach Kirill, I instruct the defense minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023 until 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023 a cease-fire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine," a statement from the Kremlin said.

The announcement would be the first time a national cease-fire occurred in the war. It's unclear whether Putin and the Russian military will actually follow through with the decision.

Ukraine dismissed Putin's calls

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak slammed the announcement saying it was hypocritical.

He said a "temporary truce" would only be possible if Russia withdrew from the territory it is currently occupying in Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation must leave the occupied territories, only then will it have a 'temporary truce'...Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

He earlier dismissed Patriarch Kirill's call for a cease-fire as a "cynical trap and element of propaganda." Podolyak said the Russian Orthodox Church acts as a "war propagandist."

Putin's decision also follows a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who urged the Russian president to declare a "unilateral" cease-fire in Ukraine.

