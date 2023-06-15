  1. Skip to content
Romania turns to migrant workers to ease labor shortage

Fanny Facsar
15 minutes ago

Half a million workers are needed to keep Romania's economy afloat. There's no shortage of interested immigrants from India, Pakistan, the Philippines and other countries. But administrators are overwhelmed and unable to handle the inflow.

