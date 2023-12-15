  1. Skip to content
Deutsche Welle Portrait Fanny Facsar
Image: DW/B. Geilert

Fanny Facsar

DW's senior international correspondent covering world affairs, human rights, populism. Fluent in English, German, French and Hungarian.

Connecting the dots between foreign policy and its impact on the ground, Fanny covers political upheaval, conflict, war, populism and autocratic tendencies as a challenge to established and young democracies.

In her role as DW's senior international correspondent Fanny has reported from some of the most dangerous conflicts of recent years: the wars in Ukraine, Yemen, Israel's war in Gaza, Hezbollah's grip on Lebanon, terrorism in Nigeria, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Born in Budapest, Facsar grew up in Germany and holds a master's degree in journalism and political science from the University of Dortmund and IUT Tours. She previously served as DW's West Africa bureau chief in Nigeria and head of DW's Southeast Europe bureau in Vienna. 

Featured stories by Fanny Facsar

Children inspect a car damaged during clashes in Al-Far'a refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tubas

West Bank families equip children for life under occupation

With violence on the rise in the occupied West Bank, many there are concerned about their children's safety.
SocietyDecember 15, 202304:37 min
Fokus Europa | Rumänien und das Minenproblem

Romania on alert for naval mines

Due to the war in Ukraine, there are naval mines in the Black Sea. They threaten Romania's coasts.
ConflictsMay 4, 202304:56 min
Three soldiers drive a dingy through choppy, grey swell. The Romanian flag flutters behind them.

Drifting Black Sea mines put fishermen at risk

Black Sea fisherman fear for their lives, as they navigate around mines planted as weapons of war.
ConflictsApril 27, 202304:28 min
Stories by Fanny Facsar

A huge banner showing leading figures of Hezbollah is seen in a street in Khandak El Ghamik district in central Beirut, Lebanon.

How Hezbollah secures its power inside Lebanon

Hezbollah holds sway in many areas of Lebanon — including in the Khandak El Ghamik district in central Beirut.
PoliticsFebruary 7, 202404:10 min
A view of a steel factory in Serbia, from afar, next to a neighborhood of homes

Is a Chinese steel mill polluting cities in Serbia?

Since China took over a steel mill in Smederevo, more reports of cancer have appeared around Serbia.
HealthDecember 9, 202308:47 min
Videostill | Noa, junge Mutter aus Tel Aviv

Israelis consider how safe they are in their country

After the Hamas terror attacks, some Israelis fear they might never feel secure again.
ConflictsOctober 21, 202304:02 min
Fokus Albanien Erosion

Albania’s seashores are in danger

About one-third of Albania's approximately 430-kilometer-long coastline is affected by erosion.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 2, 202304:55 min
DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Rumänien Fachkräftemangel

Romania hopes to attract foreign workers

Hundreds of thousands of workers have left Romania in recent years.
SocietyJune 26, 202305:22 min
external

Romania turns to migrant workers to ease labor shortage

Half a million workers are needed to keep Romania's economy afloat. Migrant workers are vying to fill the gap.
BusinessJune 16, 202303:33 min
