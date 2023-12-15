Fanny Facsar

In her role as DW's senior international correspondent Fanny has reported from some of the most dangerous conflicts of recent years: the wars in Ukraine, Yemen, Israel's war in Gaza, Hezbollah's grip on Lebanon, terrorism in Nigeria, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Born in Budapest, Facsar grew up in Germany and holds a master's degree in journalism and political science from the University of Dortmund and IUT Tours. She previously served as DW's West Africa bureau chief in Nigeria and head of DW's Southeast Europe bureau in Vienna.