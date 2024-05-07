  1. Skip to content
Ultra-Orthodox draft ruling sparks tensions in Israel

Fanny Facsar
July 5, 2024

Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that ultra-Orthodox Jews must serve in the military. It's a popular decision in a country where nearly half of all Jewish Israelis face the draft, but it's stoking tensions in society and in the coalition government.

