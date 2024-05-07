Ultra-Orthodox draft ruling sparks tensions in Israel

SocietyIsraelUltra-Orthodox draft ruling sparks tensions in IsraelTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyIsraelFanny Facsar07/05/2024July 5, 2024Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that ultra-Orthodox Jews must serve in the military. It's a popular decision in a country where nearly half of all Jewish Israelis face the draft, but it's stoking tensions in society and in the coalition government. https://p.dw.com/p/4htdwAdvertisement