 Romania: Tens of thousands protest for second night running | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 12.08.2018

Europe

Despite hundreds being injured the night before, tens of thousands of people have again protested in Bucharest. Romania remains one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the EU.

People shine the lights of their mobile phones during a protest outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest,

Tens of thousands of Romanians gathered for a second night of protests in the capital, Bucharest, on Saturday, after 455 people were injured the day before.

The protesters were demanding the resignation of the Social Democrat government.

Saturday's protest was largely peaceful after the previous demonstration turned violent and 30 people were arrested. Security forces held back this time as people chanted "Down with the government!" and "Justice, not corruption!"

"I came after seeing what happened on Friday on television — the brutality of the police against peaceful people," Floarea Toader, 64, told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

"My children work in Spain and they would like to come back. But for now that's not possible as the politicians are only interested in themselves and do nothing for anyone else."

Read more: Opinion: What is happening in Romania is not democracy

Watch video 01:27
Now live
01:27 mins.

Bucharest: Romanian expatriates rally against government

Rolling back corruption measures

Rallies have been repeatedly held since the leftist government took power in early 2017 and attempted to roll back corruption protections. The country's top anti-graft prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi was fired in July, raising concern in Brussels.

Romania is one of the poorest and most corrupt members of the European Union.

Read more: Romanian president sacks anti-graft prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi

Romania has been criticized for its heavy response to Friday's protests. Sebastian Kurz, chancellor of Austria, which holds the EU rotating presidency said: "We strongly condemn the violent clashes in Bucharest where numerous demonstrators and journalists were injured. We expect full explanations."

Earlier Saturday, riot police said they were justified in their use of state violence as protesters had been warned several times to leave the square.

Interior Minister Carmen Dan said the riot police hadn't "intervened against peaceful protesters but against dangerous hooligans who attacked the state's authority."

Austrian public broadcaster ORF said Saturday that one of its cameramen had been beaten by police while a TV presenter was shoved up against a wall.

aw/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Protestors wave flags

    Mass protests in Romania

    2017 rallies in the capital

    Demonstraters joined several rallies in the capital Bucharest in February last year to protest against the government for decriminalizing certain corruption offences. The country's left-wing government adopted an emergency law to make abuse of power punishable only when it concerns sums that exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros)

  • Burning street signs

    Mass protests in Romania

    Crowds hit the streets

    Protesters set fire to street signs during scuffles with police. The government claims the new laws were necessary to bring the eastern European country's criminal code in line with recent constitutional court rulings.

  • Bleeding protester

    Mass protests in Romania

    Police firing tear gas

    Protesters say the proposed changes would be a blow to anti-corruption drives in Romania that have been ongoing for several years. Some demonstrators hurled bottles, firecrackers and stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.

  • A flare throw by protesters lands near Romanian police

    Mass protests in Romania

    Nationwide riots

    Hundreds of thousands of protesters braved freezing temperatures in cities across the country. President Klaus Iohanis called the adoption of the law "a day of mourning for the rule of law ... which has received a grave blow from the enemies of justice."

  • Romanian riot police

    Mass protests in Romania

    Riot police called out

    Four police and two demonstrators sustained minor injuries after protests turned violent in front of the Romanian parliament, police said. Twenty protesters were arrested and a number of Molotov cocktails were seized, according to a police statement.

  • Protestors in front of parliament

    Mass protests in Romania

    Protest in front of the government headquarters

    Between 200,000 and 300,000 demonstrators were reported to have turned out. Many shouted "Thieves!" and called on the government to step down in the light of the emergency decree.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


