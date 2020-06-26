Roman Pastoral - The Villa Borg

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We visit the reconstructed Villa Borg in the Mosel-region municipality of Perl, for an authentic experience of the Ancient Roman rural life.
The much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand finally has a start date: April 18. In Germany, Saarland will become the first state to end its coronavirus shutdown. Follow DW for the latest.
The historic site that has housed Rome's stray cats for years will get a facelift to attract more tourists. Can myths and felines be the Eternal City's next double attraction?
Sweden was the last EU country with a travel ban from the German Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, a new study says deaths from HIV and malaria could rise due to the pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.
The United Kingdom has started quarantine measures for new arrivals, and several Indian cities will lift restrictions despite the country reporting a daily record of new COVID-19 cases. Follow DW for the latest.
