 Roman inventions that influence our lives today | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 19.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Roman inventions that influence our lives today

Sewer systems, underfloor heating, cement buildings: Roman inventions are standard modern-day technologies. A new exhibition celebrates the legacy of such ancient ingenuity.

People stand in front of a massiv stone aqueduct

The Roman aqueduct in Segovia still delivers water to the Spanish city

Ancient Rome reached its high point some 2,000 years ago. But today you can still find remnants all over Europe, North Africa and the Middle East of what was once the biggest and most powerful empire of the ancient world.

In Nimes in southern France, for example, Roman aqueducts tower above the landscape, tall as any modern apartment building; while in Pompeii in southern Italy, the columns of an ancient bath stand straight and unbroken after millennia.

Such structures testify to pioneering Roman construction techniques, skills that are the focus of a new exhibition at the Landesmuseum Mainz located southwest of Frankfurt.

Entitled "High Tech Romans," the exhibit is a showcase of Roman technological innovation exploring everything from the first floor-heating system in history, to revolutionary sanitation facilities, to a wind and weatherproof concrete that still survives. 

A hand holds up a tablet that shows an image of the Roman Forum.

The exhibition 'High Tech Römer' has interactive and digital elements that bring Roman inventions to life

Building for eternity 

Roman inventiveness certainly helped develop an unprecedented empire, no more so than in the realm of building and architecture. 

Romans built aqueducts and the first multistory residential buildings using "opus caementicium," from which the modern word "cement" is derived.

So-called Roman concrete was so durable that some buildings remain standing today, including Emperor Nero's luxurious Domus Aurea (Golden House) complex, the Roman Colosseum, and the Pantheon with its massive concrete dome. 

It wasn't until the 19th century that concrete was rediscovered as a construction material. But the modern variant lasts only for around 50 years before it begins to soften and crack. Researchers have discovered that Roman concrete contained a special ingredient that gave it incredible durability: volcanic ash. 

People gather under the Pantheon's dome.

The Pantheon's giant dome uses Roman concrete

Long-lasting concrete was not the only Roman building innovation. Though the empire's construction methods depended heavily on human and often slave labor, they also utilized complex mechanical wooden cranes, for example — a working model of which is on show in Mainz.

But with the fall of the empire, such Roman construction equipment, tools and materials fell into obscurity. 

Luxury construction with all mod-cons 

As construction on Emperor Nero's 80-hectare (198-acre) Domus Aurea reached its conclusion, he is said to have remarked: "Now I can finally start to live like a human being."

Yet whether the young emperor who committed suicide in 68 BC actually ever lived in the grandiose palace known as "Golden House" remains unclear. 

What is certain is that when it came to construction, comfort was important. A state-of-the-art floor-heating system was therefore installed in Nero's castle whereby warmed air passed through a system of masonry pipes located under the floor tiles. It was yet another pioneering Roman invention.  

A cross-section photo shows a brick tunnel extending under the floor of a Roman building .

The Romans used an underground pipe system made of brick or stone to allow hot air to circulate, heating the floors directly above

All road networks lead to Rome

Aqueducts, streets and urban planning: The Romans were masters in building sophisticated infrastructure networks. 

Urban design was built around a network of roads, some dead straight, that connected isolated corners of the empire with the capital in Rome. Some modern road systems today are partly orientated on ancient Roman precursors, including in London. 

Cities were also planned out in great detail. They featured residential grids and civic squares such as the forum in the city center.

Tall columns and a thick stone arch stand in the center of the Forum Romanum in Rome.

The Forum Romanum was the center of life in Rome

The forum was a rectangular plaza where large public buildings were located, such as the courthouse, the temple, theaters and administrative offices. The Forum Romanum in the heart of Rome, for example, served as a model for many other cities of the empire. 

Advanced wastewater system

One of the most important networks of the Roman era was the underground sewer system. In Rome, this was called the "Cloaca Maxima," and it was originally used to drain the swampy land around the city's seven hills.

However, the Romans quickly realized the myriad potential co-functions of such an underground wastewater system. 

A person wearing a headlamp on a helmet walks thigh-deep in water in an underground aqueduct.

Underground aqueducts can still be found under the streets of Rome today

In the first century, all 11 Roman aqueducts were connected to the sewer system, and the wastewater canals were later used to empty latrines and channel away rain water.

The system quickly became the standard for all Roman cities from Milan to Paris to London. Parts of the Cloaca Maxima are still in use in Rome today.

Hygiene as a high priority

Hygiene and cleanliness played important roles in Roman society, explaining the popularity of public bath houses and bathing complexes known as thermae.

A view of the Roman baths in Bath, England shows a pool filled with greenish water surrounded by yellow stone columns and balconies.

The city of Bath, England, takes its name from its Roman bathing complex, or thermae

Also considered the first wellness centers, baths were places where Romans socialized as they were intended to serve families without private sanitation facilities. 

They were so popular that the Roman emperor even dropped by on occasion to spend time — and be seen spending time — among the populace. 

The "High Tech Romans" exhibition aims to bring all these achievements of Roman ingenuity to life. And it's no coincidence that the show is in Mainz: The Romans founded the city as a legionary camp more than 2,000 years ago before it went on to become a regional center of the empire. 

The exhibition "High Tech Romans" runs through January 15, 2023 at the Landesmuseum in Mainz.

This article has been translated from German.

  • Painting of Diane and Acteon by Cesari, Guiseppe ( Irwin Leullier)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    Naked women — for the male gaze

    The fleeting encounter of Actaeon, a hunter in Greek mythology, and the goddess Diana has been a popular motif for painters seeking to delight male viewers with the representation of female nudity — such as this work by 17th-century Italian painter Giuseppe Cesari. In Greek mythology, however, Diana punished Actaeon's intrusion by turning him into a stag, later to be torn apart by his own hounds.

  • Painting: A Shower at the Baths by Patrick Angus (Douglas Blair Turnbaugh)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    Naked men — a rarity in art

    In art history, naked male bodies have long been an exception. US painter Patrick Angus (1953-1992) brought this scene "A Shower at the Baths" to canvas in 1984, eight years before passing away from AIDS.

  • Onesimos ancient Greek depiction of a young man bathing (bpk/RMN-Grand Palais/Hervé Lewandowski)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    An ancient depiction of youthful bathing

    This piece which dates back to ancient Greece is the work of Onesimos, who liked to paint beautiful, often undressed, young men. His works depict the everyday activities of aristocrats in ancient Athens: studying, exercising, training with weapons and horses, and naturally afterwards, bathing like the young man above.

  • Japanese Netsuke figure, a bathing girl (Kunstpalast - Lothar Milatz/ARTO)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    Bath time in miniature form

    Japanese Netsuke figures may be small but fetch a high price on the art market, and they weren’t always purely aesthetic. The intricate, button-sized ivory carvings emerged in the 18th and 19th century as a way to help secure lacquered boxes to a kimono with string. This peaceful depiction of a bathing girl is a sought-after collector's item.

  • Jules Migonney painting, 'Le Bain maure' (Carine Monfray)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    A peek at a Moorish pedicure

    The French painter Jules Migonney (1876-1925) captured this scene in a Moorish women's bathhouse in 1911. His painting "Le Bain Maure" (a hammam) can be seen in the Baden-Baden exhibition on the cultural evolution of bathing.

  • British soldiers at a historic Roman bath in England at the end of the First World War (U.S. National Archives and Records Administration)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    A uniform-clad visit to historic Roman baths

    Not all bath scenes are in the nude. These British soldiers at a historic Roman bath in England at the end of the First World War are very much the opposite. The photo from the US National Archives was taken in July 1918.

  • Artist Joseph Beuys performing a ritualistic foot washing with his students (Nachlass Ute Klophaus / Joseph Beuys, VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn, 2020)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    Washing as a performance

    German photographer Ute Klophaus was dedicated to documenting the works of artist Joseph Beuys. Until Beuys' death in 1986, Klophaus recorded his performance art in black and white. Seen here: Beuys performing a ritualistic foot washing with his students.

  • Mud bath performance (VG Bild-Kunst Bonn 2019/Chiharu Shiota)

    The history of bathing in the arts

    A Berlin mud bath

    Life is art. Like Beuys, this is Chiharu Shiota's creed. The Japanese installation and performance artist constructs works all over the world — and also in the bathroom of her Berlin apartment. Shiota explores the great themes of humanity across memory, homeland, fear, birth and death.

    Author: Stefan Dege (sg)


DW recommends

What Hollywood got wrong about the gladiators of ancient Rome

From battles that always ended in death, to omitting women, there are many misconceptions about these famous fighters. An exhibition in Hamburg dispels myths.  

New exhibition reveals secret history of Rome's Colosseum

It is famed as the place where gladiators battled lions to the amusement of the citizens of ancient Rome. Six million visitors flock to the Colosseum in Rome each year.  

Former Roman Empire frontier in bid as World Heritage Site

The Lower Germanic Limes region will throw its hat into the ring as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Such status for the former Roman Empire frontier could further boost tourism in the Rhine River region.  

Audios and videos on the topic

On the Ancient Roman Trail  