 Roger Waters: Controversial rocker for the ages | Music | DW | 05.09.2018

Music

Roger Waters: Controversial rocker for the ages

He wrote music history with Pink Floyd. With "The Wall" he created his musical life's work. Now Roger Waters is 75 – and he hasn't softened with age.

  • Pink Floyd (Keystone Features/Getty Images)

    Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75

    The creation of Pink Floyd

    Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Syd Barrett and Rick Wright founded Sigma 6 in 1965; the band later became Pink Floyd. In 1968, David Gilmour replaced Barrett, who had drug and mental health issues. From then on, Waters and Gilmour became the band's creative minds, with Waters focusing on lyrics and Gilmour on the music. They made Pink Floyd one of the most important psychedelic rock bands of the 1970s.

  • Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon Cover with a prism on a black background (Pink Floyd Music Ltd)

    Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75

    A record that broke records

    The concept album The Dark Side Of The Moon was released in 1973. Based on Waters' ideas, the album featured all four band members and helped Pink Floyd to finally take off in the US. It became a worldwide success and holds a record after spending 740 weeks on the American Billboard charts, from 1973 to 1988.

  • a pink pig balloon between factory smokestacks (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75

    Pigs fly with Pink Floyd

    The LP Animals released in 1975 consists almost exclusively of Waters' compositions. The vinyl is available in piggy pink; the accompanying tour was marked by a giant blown pig. The album is not as good as its predecessors, but still a cult favorite. Waters let the pig fly again later in his solo shows.

  • Staging for The Wall in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Knefel)

    Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75

    1990: 'The Wall' in Berlin

    The stage production of the 1979 album The Wall was no longer set under good stars by the time it made it to Berlin in 1990 — the year of German reunification. Waters and Gilmour repeatedly fell out, with Waters often prevailing; he eventually left Pink Floyd in 1985. The stage show for The Wall tells Roger Waters' life: the domineering mother, the loss of his father and loneliness.

  • Waters on stage in 2013 (O. Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)

    Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75

    Further touring with The Wall

    Pink Floyd took to the stage together for one night only in 2005 at the Live 8 Benefit in London — 20 years after Waters left the band. The decades were spent in fights about the names, the music and copyrights. The band had remained successful even without Waters until Rick Wright's death in 2008. Between 2010 and 2014, Waters took "The Wall" on tour.

  • Nick Mason and Roger Waters at the Pink Floyd exhibition (Reuters/N. Hall)

    Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75

    A reconciliation?

    In 2017, Waters released a solo album titled Is This The Life We Really Want? The album was the first of Waters' to hit the top of the charts — albeit only in Switzerland. Later that year, the Pink Floyd exhibition opened in London, where Waters was on hand with his former bandmate Nick Mason, who has referred to Waters as his oldest friend.

  • Roger Waters spraying graffiti on a wall in Bethlehem (Getty Images/AFP/M. Johanson)

    Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75

    An outspoken critic of Israel

    Waters has been criticized in recent years for his attitude to Israel. So much so that he has been accused of anti-Semitism. In 2013, he called upon the "Rock'n'Roll family" for a cultural boycott of Israel, with his stated aim of ending the occupation of the Palestinian territories. Time and again, he has put massive pressure on fellow musicians who want to perform in Israel.

  • Roger Waters on stage at the Us and Them Tour (picture-alliance/Zumapress/A. von Pip)

    Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75

    Us + Them Tour 2018

    Roger Waters has been on the Us + Them Tour around the world since the beginning of 2018. He left Europe behind at the end of the summer and will begin concerts in South America in October. Although the music veteran has seen his image crumble as a result of his anti-Israeli statements, which he also makes in his concerts, concert tickets are still selling well.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ct)


German state broadcasters declared in summer 2018 that they would not be broadcasting Roger Waters' concerts when he came to Germany as part of his "Us & Them" tour. The sensational show covered some of his greatest hits, but Waters does not hold back with his controversial political attitude; during his concerts, he has been known to make anti-Israeli statements.

He did just that at his two sold-out concerts in Berlin in June. The Musikexpress later wrote that: "Without the big show in the Mercedes-Benz Arena, he would have simply seemed like a confused old anti-Semite who somehow got lost on one of the biggest stages in the city." But the audience did not find it a laughing matter. The majority in the audience thought it thoroughly spoiled the concert and many left the arena with boos or in an embarrassed silence.

Read more: Calls to boycott Roger Waters due to anti-Semitism

Too political and anti-Semitic

For the most part, music fans tend to find political statements by engaged musicians a good thing. Many are committed to values ​​that stand for a peaceful coexistence: human rights, anti-racism or – especially in Germany – take a stance against right-wing extremism. Waters' criticism of Israel, however, goes too far for many; they accuse him of anti-Semitism. Fans are not impressed by Waters' urging fellow musicians to cancel scheduled concerts in Israel.

Waters is one of the most outspoken members of the BDS Movement– an organization that operates worldwide under the slogan "Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions" and denounces above all the oppression of the Palestinians in Israel. The campaign started in 2005 in light of Israeli occupation policy and calls for the exclusion of Israel from international organizations and a complete cultural boycott of the country. On the grounds that through their appearances in Israel, musicians were supporting an unjust regime with policies comparable to apartheid in South Africa, the BDS puts artists and musicians under massive pressure.

The singer Lana del Ray has just canceled a concert at the Israeli "Meteor" festival after Waters put her under considerable pressure on social media ahead of the event. She is not the only one who has experienced that in recent years.

Read more: BDS: 6 questions and answers about the movement boycotting Israel

Roger Waters (Imago/ZumaPress)

Waters has spent the last 20 years solo and is currently on the 'Us & Them' tour

Always controversial

It is just in Roger Waters' nature to make people uncomfortable. Often melancholy, his lyrics are peppered with cynical social criticism. His view of modern society is always pessimistic – something reflected in his songs. And it's not without reason. As a one-year-old child, he lost his father in World War II and grew up with a mother who demanded a lot from him. That would make anyone tough.

From a fan of blues and to mastermind of a cult rock band

Waters was not yet 20 when he discovered American blues and folk music: songs with electrifying rhythms and socio-critical lyrics. It inspired the young Roger to teach himself how to play guitar. In 1965, he founded the group Sigma 6 with his buddies Nick Mason on drums and Rick Wright on the keyboard, the group which later went on to be called Pink Floyd. Singer Syd Barrett was brought on board and their first albums were released. Barrett could not handle the fame; he became addicted to drugs and left the band in 1968. David Gilmour became the guitarist for Pink Floyd with Waters on bass.

The iconic Pink Floyd albums "Meddle," "Wish you Were Here" and the record "The Dark Side Of The Moon" were written in the 1970s. Almost all lyrics on three albums are by Roger Waters; on later albums he also composed most songs. The strongest is his artistic signature on the albums "Animals" (1977) and "The Wall" (1979). By the time "The Wall" was released, it was clear that the band was no longer able to properly tolerate each other.

The Wall in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Knefel)

Performing "The Wall" in Berlin in 1990

The break with Pink Floyd

Gilmour and Waters especially bickered about how to continue musically. Ultimately, however, it was the sensitive keyboardist Rick Wright who decide to leave after being caught in the band's crosswinds.

Although Roger Waters' increasingly went solo, the remaining band reunited on the 1983 joint production "The Final Cut" (which included the note, "Written by Roger Waters, performed by Pink Floyd," almost as if it were Waters' first solo album. The straw that broke the camel's back came in 1985 when Waters left the band and wanted to dissolve it. Gilmour and Mason wanted to continue under the band name and a years-long legal battle ensued. Waters grew annoyed with Pink Floyd's continued success and they eventually came to an agreement out of court.

Read more:"Roger Waters The Wall": The real story behind Pink Floyd's legendary album 

Waters continued his solo career, releasing a few albums and finally touring the world with "The Wall" – for which he has obtained the sole performance rights. In 1990, he staged "The Wall" on Berlin's Potsdamer Platz to coincide with the occasion of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Numerous internationally known artists, including Van Morrison, Bryan Adams, Joni Mitchell, Sinéad O'Connor, the Scorpions and Tim Curry took part; 250,000 spectators were there and the spectacle was broadcast worldwide via satellite.

Increasingly political

Over the years, Roger Waters has become more and more political; he openly scolds media outlets, criticizes governments (China, the Bush administration), complains of increasing economic constraints and disinformation. He gave a charity concert for the victims of the 2004 tsunami and finally returned to the stage with Pink Floyd in 2005 for a good cause: Bob Geldof's Live 8 concert.

Waters continues to fight war, abuse of power and surveillance; in his crosshairs at the moment are the Israeli government, President Trump and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. As an aside: Waters uses his Facebook page, among other things for his "BDS" activities.

But even if his political activities strongly polarize and his – although successful – solo productions cannot build on the earlier success with Pink Floyd, the bottom line is that Roger Waters is a brilliant musician who has written music history with his work.

 

"Roger Waters The Wall": The real story behind Pink Floyd's legendary album

Pink Floyd's "The Wall" remains the bestselling double album of all time. A new documentary, "Roger Waters The Wall," charts the story of the landmark recording and that of its key creator. (29.09.2015)  

BDS: 6 questions and answers about the movement boycotting Israel

After a Roger Waters concert was boycotted by a German broadcaster due to his support for the BDS movement, debate has raged about Israel boycotts by celebrity musicians. Sarah Hofmann reports from Tel Aviv. (01.12.2017)  

Calls to boycott Roger Waters due to anti-Semitism

After a petition accusing Roger Waters of anti-Semitism was circulated in Germany, the public broadcaster WDR announced that it would end its cooperation with the "Pink Floyd" legend on his upcoming concert tour. (27.11.2017)  

Pink Floyd's farewell with 'The Endless River'

Pink Floyd has a new album - with old material. The mere announcement of its release caused a sensation, even though the musical contents were kept under tight wraps. The cover alone offered plenty to talk about. (07.11.2014)  

Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75

One of the original founders of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters is no longer a part of the band. Even without Pink Floyd, he is one of the most successful musicians of our time and continues to put on bombastic shows. (05.09.2018)  

Großbritannien Musik Rock Musikgruppe Pink Floyd 2013

Calls to boycott Roger Waters due to anti-Semitism 27.11.2017

After a petition accusing Roger Waters of anti-Semitism was circulated in Germany, the public broadcaster WDR announced that it would end its cooperation with the "Pink Floyd" legend on his upcoming concert tour.

