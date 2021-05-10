Pink Floyd was one of the most innovative and influential rock bands in music history. Founded in Cambridge in 1965, the band has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide.

Pink Floyd, originally comprised of Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Bob Klose, Rick Wright and Nick Mason, got its name from American blues musicians Pink Anderson and Floyd Council. Syd Barrett, who wrote most of the songs, moved the group into the psychedelic rock movement with surreal texts and electronic effects. After Barrett was replaced by David Gilmour in 1968, the band, influenced by Jimi Hendrix, Can, Byrds, and The Grateful Dead, increasingly incorporated classical and jazz influences into their repertoire, establishing its very unique sound. Pink Floyd also became known as one of the first bands to use pyrotechnics and light shows during their performances. The band, which was later made up of David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Rick Wright, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 and was active through 2014.