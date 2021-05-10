Visit the new DW website

Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd was one of the most innovative and influential rock bands in music history. Founded in Cambridge in 1965, the band has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide.

Pink Floyd, originally comprised of Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Bob Klose, Rick Wright and Nick Mason, got its name from American blues musicians Pink Anderson and Floyd Council. Syd Barrett, who wrote most of the songs, moved the group into the psychedelic rock movement with surreal texts and electronic effects. After Barrett was replaced by David Gilmour in 1968, the band, influenced by Jimi Hendrix, Can, Byrds, and The Grateful Dead, increasingly incorporated classical and jazz influences into their repertoire, establishing its very unique sound. Pink Floyd also became known as one of the first bands to use pyrotechnics and light shows during their performances. The band, which was later made up of David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Rick Wright, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 and was active through 2014.

1st March 2015 - Barclays Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Liverpool fans hold up their scarves as they sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - Photo: Simon Stacpoole / Offside.

Can you imagine soccer without music? 10.05.2021

Many famous musicians have a special relationship with soccer. Ed Sheeran's support for his team, Ipswich Town, really is part of a time-honored tradition.
The Wall - Live in Berlin, von Roger Waters inszenierte Show und Konzert Performance 1990 in Berlin The Wall Live in Berlin from Roger Waters Staged Show and Concert Performance 1990 in Berlin

Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' in Berlin: 30 years ago 20.07.2020

Roger Waters made music history — and helped heal a nation — with his legendary performance of Pink Floyd's "The Wall" at Berlin's Potsdamer Platz in 1990.

Pink Floyd, Dark Side of the Moon 1973 Design by Hipgnosis – Aubrey Powell / Storm Thorgerson © Pink Floyd Music Ltd . Quelle Browse Gallery. Ausstellung Daring to dream. 50 Jahre Hipgnosis

Hipgnosis: the studio that turned album covers into art 28.09.2018

One of the reasons vinyl records are still so popular is that it's a great format for cover art. The British graphic design studio Hipgnosis were the visual pioneers of the progressive rock scene in the 1970s.
Visitors are silhouetted at The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at the V&A Museum in London, Britain May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Highlights of the Pink Floyd exhibition in Dortmund 14.09.2018

After runs in London and Rome, "The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains" is now in Dortmund. The major retrospective in London revisited the 50-year history of the iconic band and their sources of inspiration.
A member of staff poses in front of a picture featured in the album 'Animals' showing a pig floating between two chimneys of the Battersea Power Station and which was conceived by Roger Waters and designed by long-time collaborator, Storm Thorgerson of Hipgnosis, during a photocall at the 'The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains' at the Victoria and Albert Museum in west London on May 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

'The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains' in Dortmund shows band's artistic evolution 14.09.2018

Pink Floyd formed during a time of upheaval in the 1960s. Now they're the focus of an exhibition at the Dortmunder U. DW found out how their album covers were made and what they have to do with a French chemistry book.
British musician Roger Waters clenches his fist as he addresses the crowd in front of remains of the Berlin wall (East side gallery) on the eve of his show, The Wall at the Olympic stadium in Berlin on September 3, 2013. Waters lent his support to the movement that wants to preserve the 1,3km long stretch of the cold war symbol and keep the land along the river Spree as public land. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Roger Waters: Controversial rocker for the ages 05.09.2018

He wrote music history with Pink Floyd. With The Wall he created his musical life's work. Now Roger Waters is 75 – and he hasn't softened with age.
British musician Roger Waters, founding member of former rock band Pink Floyd, performs on stage during the first of nine concerts in Buenos Aires on March 7, 2012 in his 'The Wall Live' world tour. AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)

Roger Waters: Still fierce at 75 05.09.2018

One of the original founders of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters is no longer a part of the band. Even without Pink Floyd, he is one of the most successful musicians of our time and continues to put on bombastic shows.
The Beatles, 1963 (Getty Images)

5 European bands who fortunately changed their names 23.01.2018

A band's name is its trademark. And many superstar bands had early names which - luckily - no one can remember today. Have you ever heard of Pectoralz or The Quarrymen?
Pochette du disque des Beatles Abbey Road |

5 European bands that you probably didn't know changed their names 23.01.2018

A band's name is its trademark. And many superstar bands had early names which - luckily - no one can remember today. Have you ever heard of Pectoralz or The Quarrymen?
Roger Waters (Imago/Future Image)

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? 01.12.2017

After ex-Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters was declared persona non grata on German radio and television stations, the discussion about the Israeli boycott by celebrity musicians has grown louder.
British musician and founding member of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters performs on stage during his The Wall show at the Olympic stadium in Berlin on September 4, 2013 AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Calls to boycott Roger Waters due to anti-Semitism 27.11.2017

After a petition accusing Roger Waters of anti-Semitism was circulated in Germany, the public broadcaster WDR announced that it would end its cooperation with the "Pink Floyd" legend on his upcoming concert tour.
Pink Floyd

Music history: A Pink Floyd exhibition 12.05.2017

Pink Floyd is one of the most influential bands in rock history. Now London's Victoria & Albert Museum is devoting a retrospective to the group. An audio-visual journey through the psychedelic world of Pink Floyd.
Euromaxx Logo

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 12.05.2017 12.05.2017

50 years after the release of their debut album, British band Pink Floyd exhibits in London. Also on the show: How food porn influences gastronomy, and a visit to a small but spacious house.
Jean-Baptiste Mondino, Prince, Lovesexy, 1988 © Paiseley Park

How art made album covers iconic 09.12.2016

Pop and rock stars like Prince, The Beatles and Pink Floyd are not only famous for their music, but also for their album covers. A Berlin exhibition is showing the most iconic record art.

01.2012 DW Euromaxx Highlights

Euromaxx - Highlights of the week 04.07.2016

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and his favorite pastime: vintage car racing. A new film showing a day in the life of Germany hits the screens. And: Estonia is the place to be for nature lovers.
2013 England Goodwood Ex-Pink Floyd-Drummer Nick Mason am Steuer eines Auto Union Typ C beim Goodwood Festival of Speed 2013 Copyright: AUDI AG

A music legend in a vintage car 28.06.2016

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is not only a music legend, but also a passionate vintage car collector. At Britain’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, he drives a very special historical racing car.
