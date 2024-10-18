Rodeo Girls

Rodeo GirlsOctober 18, 2024
Jessi, Naia and Shelby are three young women who throw themselves into the spectacular world of the rodeo, despite the equestrian sport’s physical dangers.
Although rodeo is traditionally reserved for men in the conservative Bible Belt, these girls are part of a new generation of women shaking things up. They receive both recognition and criticism for their choices.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
THU 31.10.2024 – 01:15 UTC
THU 31.10.2024 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 01.11.2024 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 01.11.2024 – 16:15 UTC
FRI 01.11.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SAT 02.11.2024 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 03.11.2024 – 02:15 UTC
MON 04.11.2024 – 12:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4