Rodeo Girls

How does rodeo shape the lives of three young women in Texas? In the American South, rodeo is part of public life.

Image: ARTE

Jessi, Naia and Shelby are three young women who throw themselves into the spectacular world of the rodeo, despite the equestrian sport’s physical dangers.

Image: ARTE

Although rodeo is traditionally reserved for men in the conservative Bible Belt, these girls are part of a new generation of women shaking things up. They receive both recognition and criticism for their choices.

