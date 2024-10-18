  1. Skip to content
Rodeo Girls

October 18, 2024

How does rodeo shape the lives of three young women in Texas? In the American South, rodeo is part of public life.

Rodeo Girls
Rodeo Girls
Jessi, Naia and Shelby are three young women who throw themselves into the spectacular world of the rodeo, despite the equestrian sport’s physical dangers.

Although rodeo is traditionally reserved for men in the conservative Bible Belt, these girls are part of a new generation of women shaking things up. They receive both recognition and criticism for their choices.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 31.10.2024 – 01:15 UTC
THU 31.10.2024 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 01.11.2024 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 01.11.2024 – 16:15 UTC
FRI 01.11.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SAT 02.11.2024 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 03.11.2024 – 02:15 UTC
MON 04.11.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4