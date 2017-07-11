Rockets from Lebanon trigger air raid sirens in Israel

There were no reports of anyone being hurt after three rockets fired by suspected Palestinians from Lebanon to northern Israel were met with artillery fire on Wednesday.

One of the three rockets did not make it out of Lebanese territory, another caused a small fire in Israel and a third was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Tensions have been running high over the last week after the US accused Iran of attacking an Israeli managed ship, The Mercer Street, while on its way to the UAE.

What do we know so far?

Although no one has claimed responsibility for the three rockets, an anonymous Lebanese security source said a hardline Palestinian group might have been to blame.

The one rocket that evaded the Iron Dome missile defense system landed in an open area of an Israeli settlement and caused a brush fire.

The attack triggered air raid sirens near the 20,000-strong Kiryat Shmona community and other areas in the north of the country, with residents fleeing to shelters.

There has been no major loss of life between Israel and Lebanon since a 2006 war

Israeli army artillery responded to the attack by firing six shells between the Lebanese villages of Marjayoun and Khiam that reported no casualties or property damage.

Small Palestinian factions living near the Israeli border have fired rockets in the past, with two launched at Israel on July 20, 2021.

Why are tensions running high?

Lebanon on Wednesday commemorated the first anniversary of the Beirut blast which killed more than 200 people with demonstrations across the city.

Watch video 03:11 Human Rights Watch report on Beirut blast – Lama Fakih speaks to DW

There was a lot of"tension and anger" in the air in Beirut according to DW news reporters on the ground in the Lebanese capital. The country has struggled with financial and political problems in recent years, with Israel even offering aid.

The Hezbollah group, considered one of the heaviest armed non-state groups in the world, has a major sway in southern Lebanon and has often threatened to strike at Israel.

On the international front, Britain, Romania and Liberia told the UN Security Council it was "highly likely" Iran attacked the Mercer Street oil tanker with drones last Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said Tuesday he was prepared to act alone against Iran if necessary.

