Rocket blast reported in central Israel

Six people were injured in Israel after suspected rockets struck deep inside the country on Monday.

The Israeli military said one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip, striking a house in Mishmeret, an agricultural town north of Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom rescue service said it was treating six people, including a 50-year-old woman who was moderately wounded.

It comes 10 days after rockets were fired at Tel Aviv for the first time in two years, however Hamas leaders in Gaza claimed that was an accident. Nonetheless Israel responded with heavy fire.

