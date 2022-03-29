Rising prices a worry ahead of Ramadan

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
As Muslims across the world prepare for Ramadan, rising food prices are an issue.
Ahead of Ramadan, most Middle Eastern countries have eased restrictions to near pre-pandemic times. However, increases in prices and food shortages due to the war in Ukraine are casting new shadows on the Holy Month.
Relations between India and China took a nosedive after deadly border clashes in June 2020. The Chinese foreign minister's visit marked the first high-level trip by a Chinese official in nearly two years.
The "Islamic State" terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast inside a Shiite Muslim mosque as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers.
Earlier this month, Pakistan's opposition parties sought a vote of no confidence in parliament against PM Khan. The premier, however, has taken the fight to the streets, raising stakes for the democratic setup.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version