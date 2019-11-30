 Rising pork price drives up Chinese retail inflation | News | DW | 10.12.2019

News

Rising pork price drives up Chinese retail inflation

China has culled more than a million pigs amid a major swine fever epidemic. The price of pork has surged as a result, and the effect has been felt on global markets.

China pig breeding: a worker feeds pigs at a farm in China's Guangxi province

China's consumer price index (CPI) surged in November as a result of rising pork prices, official data showed on Tuesday.

The cost of pork more than doubled last month amid a widespread outbreak of African swine fever which has resulted in a vast culling of the country's pig herd and disrupted supplies of the staple meat.

To meet demand, Beijing has increased pork imports, with shipments from the European Union up 37%  between January and April, according to European Commission figures.

The crisis has also sent prices of other sources of protein — such as beef, lamb and eggs — up as consumers switch from the costly pork.

More than a million pigs have been culled due to the outbreak, according to official statistics, but that is widely considered to be an underestimate.

China last week launched a plan to restore pork production to pre-swine fever levels by 2021, freeing up as much land as possible for hog production, including designated pig-free zones for environmental reasons.

The country's CPI came in at 4.5% for November, up from 3.8% in October and the highest rate since January 2012, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. 

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


kw/XX (AFP, AP, dpa)

